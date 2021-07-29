USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls battle key hurdle above 74.00

- USD/INR extends pullback from 21-DMA, stays pressured near intraday low.
- Bearish MACD, descending RSI line back the pair sellers.
- Ascending trend line from late June, five-month-old horizontal area challenge further downside.
USD/INR remains depressed for the second consecutive day after stepping back from 21-DMA, down 0.17% intraday around 74.30 during early Thursday.
In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair battles a five-week-old support line near a horizontal area comprising multiple levels since February 26.
Considering the most bearish signals from the MACD since late May, coupled with the gradually descending RSI, USD/INR sellers should remain hopeful to break the stated support line, near 74.30, followed by the broad support zone above 74.18.
Also challenge the pair’s south-run could be the late June’s swing low and 50-DMA, respectively around the 74.00 threshold and 73.88.
Meanwhile, USD/INR buyers are less likely to take the risk of entries until the quote jumps back above the 21-DMA level of 74.55.
Following that, the monthly peak near 75.00 and 75.30 may test the pair bulls ahead of directing them to the yearly high surrounding 75.65.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.3035
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1267
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|74.4302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.5598
|Daily SMA50
|73.8553
|Daily SMA100
|73.7697
|Daily SMA200
|73.6154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.5613
|Previous Daily Low
|74.342
|Previous Weekly High
|75.0155
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.3213
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5135
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.4854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.4258
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.4775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.3277
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.2253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.1085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.547
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.6638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.7662
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes daily high above 1.1850 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, as it continues to notch higher on Thursday. Dovish Fed downs the US Treasury yields alongside the US dollar. Rebound in Chinese stocks lifts overall market mood, weighing further on the safe-haven dollar. Eurozone data and US GDP in focus.
GBP/USD renews monthly top above 1.3900 on softer USD, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh multi-day high above 1.3900. US dollar tracks Treasury yields to the south amid Fed’s dovish tilt. EU softens legal threat over NI protocol on demand of UK’s Frost. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
EUR/USD refreshes daily high above 1.1850 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, as it continues to notch higher on Thursday. Dovish Fed downs the US Treasury yields alongside the US dollar. Rebound in Chinese stocks lifts overall market mood, weighing further on the safe-haven dollar. Eurozone data and US GDP in focus.
Dogecoin price action raises more questions than answers, while DOGE threatens a decline
Dogecoin price rebound remains unvalidated as the cryptocurrency fails to register one close above the midline of an ascending parallel channel since the July 21 breakout. Without greater conviction, DOGE is not positioned for notably higher prices.
FOMC : The statement giveth and Powell taketh away
For a moment after the FOMC statement it seemed that clarity of the hazy central bank variety had surfaced at the Federal Reserve. This sentence was added to the policy announcement, " Since then, the economy has ...