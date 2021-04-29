USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls battle key hurdle above 74.00

  • USD/INR stays mildly offered near the lowest level in three weeks.
  • Tops marked during late December, February tests the pair sellers.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to cross 21-day SMA restrict buyer’s entry.

USD/INR fades bounces off intraday low, also the lowest since April 07, while taking offers around 74.20 amid the early Indian trading session on Thursday. In doing so, the Indian rupee pair drops for the seventh consecutive day while marking 0.12% intraday losses by the press time.

Looking at the chart, failure to cross 21-day SMA during the early Asian bounce joins bearish MACD to help the USD/INR sellers attack the key 74.18-12 horizontal support area.

Though, a daily closing below 74.12 will not hesitate to challenge the 200-day SMA level of 73.67. It should, however, be noted that the 74.00 threshold can offer an intermediate halt during the stated decline.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross a short-term horizontal area including a 21-day SMA near 74.55 on a daily closing basis to recall the 75.00 round figure.

In a case where USD/INR bulls keep reins beyond 75.00, the 75.30 level may offer an intermediate halt during the rally to refresh the multi-month top of 75.63 marked last week.

To sum up, USD/INR remains on the downward trajectory but bears catch a breather around important support.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.172
Today Daily Change -0.1774
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 74.3494
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.5509
Daily SMA50 73.4933
Daily SMA100 73.3414
Daily SMA200 73.6755
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.635
Previous Daily Low 74.293
Previous Weekly High 75.6321
Previous Weekly Low 74.54
Previous Monthly High 73.958
Previous Monthly Low 72.2569
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.4236
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.5044
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.2166
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.0838
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.8746
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.5586
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.7678
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.9006

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

