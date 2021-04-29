USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls battle key hurdle above 74.00

- USD/INR stays mildly offered near the lowest level in three weeks.
- Tops marked during late December, February tests the pair sellers.
- Bearish MACD, failures to cross 21-day SMA restrict buyer’s entry.
USD/INR fades bounces off intraday low, also the lowest since April 07, while taking offers around 74.20 amid the early Indian trading session on Thursday. In doing so, the Indian rupee pair drops for the seventh consecutive day while marking 0.12% intraday losses by the press time.
Looking at the chart, failure to cross 21-day SMA during the early Asian bounce joins bearish MACD to help the USD/INR sellers attack the key 74.18-12 horizontal support area.
Though, a daily closing below 74.12 will not hesitate to challenge the 200-day SMA level of 73.67. It should, however, be noted that the 74.00 threshold can offer an intermediate halt during the stated decline.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross a short-term horizontal area including a 21-day SMA near 74.55 on a daily closing basis to recall the 75.00 round figure.
In a case where USD/INR bulls keep reins beyond 75.00, the 75.30 level may offer an intermediate halt during the rally to refresh the multi-month top of 75.63 marked last week.
To sum up, USD/INR remains on the downward trajectory but bears catch a breather around important support.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.172
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1774
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|74.3494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.5509
|Daily SMA50
|73.4933
|Daily SMA100
|73.3414
|Daily SMA200
|73.6755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.635
|Previous Daily Low
|74.293
|Previous Weekly High
|75.6321
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.54
|Previous Monthly High
|73.958
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2569
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.4236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.5044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.2166
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.0838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.8746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.5586
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.7678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.9006
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Retreats above 1.21 on US dollar bounce, German HICP, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 following its run-up to fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.
EUR/USD: Retreats above 1.21 on US dollar bounce, German HICP, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 following its run-up to fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.