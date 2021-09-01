USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls battle key Fibonacci level around 73.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains pressured near three-month low, fades corrective pullback of late.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to rebound past 200-DMA keeps sellers hopeful.

USD/INR fades bounce off three-month low as bears flirt with the 73.00 threshold during early Wednesday.

The Indian rupee (INR) pair registered multi-day bottom the previous day but 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of May–July upside, around 72.90, triggered the quote’s bounce.

However, failures to keep the recovery moves, coupled with the bearish MACD, direct USD/INR sellers towards the 72.90 key support.

It’s worth noting that a downside break of 72.90 will fetch the quote to the mid-year low of 72.33. During the fall, 72.65 and 72.50 may offer intermediate halts.

On the flip side, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and 200-DMA, respectively around 73.35 and 73.60 restrict short-term USD/INR recovery.

Following that, the previous support line from July and multiple lows marked during late June and August, 73.88 and 74.00 in that order, also act as important upside hurdles.

Overall, USD/INR remains bearish but the key support offers a breathing space to the sellers.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.0155
Today Daily Change 0.0127
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 73.0028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.1092
Daily SMA50 74.3212
Daily SMA100 73.9932
Daily SMA200 73.6069
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.427
Previous Daily Low 72.911
Previous Weekly High 74.3525
Previous Weekly Low 73.4428
Previous Monthly High 74.5575
Previous Monthly Low 72.911
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.1081
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.2299
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.8002
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.5977
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.2843
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.3162
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.6296
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.8321

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed

EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed

The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly near 92.70, still below the last week’s high. The Euro remains under pressure on downbeat economic data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Remains sidelined on the way to 1.3800

GBP/USD: Remains sidelined on the way to 1.3800

GBP/USD begins September with bullish bias even as the quote seesaws around 1.3755 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The cable pair jumped to the highest since August 17 but stepped back from 200-DMA. However, the MACD flashes the strongest bullish signals in four weeks and an upward sloping trend line from August 20 also keeps buyers hopeful.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed

EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed

The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly near 92.70, still below the last week’s high. The Euro remains under pressure on downbeat economic data.

EUR/USD News

Shiba Inu price stops bleeding as SHIB eyes 25% upswing

Shiba Inu price stops bleeding as SHIB eyes 25% upswing

Shiba Inu price seems to have cauterized the bleed and shows signs of resuscitating as it bounced off a crucial support level. If the buying pressure continues to increase.  SHIB price has dropped roughly 33% since the August 17 swing high at $0.00000975. 

Read more

Conference Board August Consumer Confidence: The Michigan survey plunge was no fluke

Conference Board August Consumer Confidence: The Michigan survey plunge was no fluke

Consumer Confidence in the US slipped sharply in August as inflation concerns and the spread of Delta variant cases sapped an outlook that in June had been the highest since before the pandemic began last March. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures