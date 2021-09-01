USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls battle key Fibonacci level around 73.00

- USD/INR remains pressured near three-month low, fades corrective pullback of late.
- Bearish MACD, failures to rebound past 200-DMA keeps sellers hopeful.
USD/INR fades bounce off three-month low as bears flirt with the 73.00 threshold during early Wednesday.
The Indian rupee (INR) pair registered multi-day bottom the previous day but 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of May–July upside, around 72.90, triggered the quote’s bounce.
However, failures to keep the recovery moves, coupled with the bearish MACD, direct USD/INR sellers towards the 72.90 key support.
It’s worth noting that a downside break of 72.90 will fetch the quote to the mid-year low of 72.33. During the fall, 72.65 and 72.50 may offer intermediate halts.
On the flip side, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and 200-DMA, respectively around 73.35 and 73.60 restrict short-term USD/INR recovery.
Following that, the previous support line from July and multiple lows marked during late June and August, 73.88 and 74.00 in that order, also act as important upside hurdles.
Overall, USD/INR remains bearish but the key support offers a breathing space to the sellers.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.0155
|Today Daily Change
|0.0127
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|73.0028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.1092
|Daily SMA50
|74.3212
|Daily SMA100
|73.9932
|Daily SMA200
|73.6069
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.427
|Previous Daily Low
|72.911
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3525
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.4428
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5575
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.911
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.1081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.8002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.5977
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.2843
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.3162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.6296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.8321
