USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bounces off three-week low on RBI, coronavirus chatters

- USD/INR retreats from early-November high during four-day uptrend.
- India’s active covid cases drop to the lowest in 537 days, talks over RBI rate hike escalate.
- DXY tracks softer Treasury yields as markets brace for key US data/events.
USD/INR steps back to 74.45, following a run-up to the fresh fortnight high marked during early Wednesday. The Indian rupee (INR) buyers cheer the Asian nation’s strong vaccinations and hopes of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), not to forget the broad pullback in US Treasury yields, while portraying the latest pullback of the pair.
With over 100 billion covid jabbings, India’s latest active infections drop to the lowest in 537 days, per official data. Even so, the virus-led death toll rises past 236 reported yesterday to 437 at the latest.
Given the vaccination-led economic recovery and recently positive fundamentals, INR traders expect the RBI to announce a rate hike during the next week. “With the GDP data coming out next week, growth-inflation dynamics will be key in determining RBI's decision on the timing of the first reverse repo rate hike," said Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank per Reuters.
Elsewhere, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.2 basis points (bps) to 1.638% whereas the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.25% by the press time. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dribbles around a 16-month high and the gold prices consolidate recent losses amid the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US data/events.
It’s worth noting that the DXY refreshed the 16-month high the previous day amid higher odds of the Fed rate hike, backed by US President Joe Biden’s Fed nominations and a recent jump in the US inflation expectations.
Among the key US catalysts, October month’s Durable Goods Orders, the second estimate of the Q3 US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes and October’s core PCE inflation are crucial for the market players to watch. USD/INR bears will be more interested in witnessing the coronavirus-led challenges to the scheduled data/events.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond a downward sloping trend line from October 12, around 74.62, becomes necessary for the USD/INR bulls to keep reins. Alternatively, pullback moves may aim for the 200-DMA re-test, near 73.90 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.4296
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0448
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|74.4744
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.4544
|Daily SMA50
|74.4894
|Daily SMA100
|74.3044
|Daily SMA200
|73.9049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.5708
|Previous Daily Low
|74.371
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5235
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.023
|Previous Monthly High
|75.651
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.0821
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.4944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.4473
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.3734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.2723
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.1736
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.5731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.6718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.7729
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1200 as dollar gathers strength on US data
EUR/USD pushes lower and tests 1.1200 as the latest data releases from the US help the greenback continue to outperform its rivals. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US dropped to 199K, and annualized GDP growth in the third quarter got revised higher to 2.1%. Investors await the PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD nears 1.3300 as demand for the dollar persists
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped t the current 1.3320 region. The US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since July 2020 while European currencies suffered from central banks' inaction and covid jitters.
Gold consolidating losses and still aiming for lower lows Premium
Gold spent the first half of the day consolidating losses just below the 1,790 figure, having extended its monthly decline by a few cents to $1,778.48. USD maintained its firm tone ahead of mixed US data, which also spurred risk-aversion, leaving XAU/USD range-bound due to increased demand for safety.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
Decentraland is forming a cup-and-handle pattern, suggesting a 50% upswing to $5.5. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.