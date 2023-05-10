USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee bounces off fortnight low to 82.00 as US inflation looms

- USD/INR reverses from 13-day high to pare the first weekly gains in three.
- US Dollar snaps two-day rebound amid mixed concerns about debt ceiling expiration, banking woes.
- Cautious optimism, hopes of easing inflation pressure favor Indian Rupee buyers.
USD/INR sellers return to the table, after a three-day absence, as the markets prepare for the US inflation data on early Wednesday. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair reverses from the highest level since April 21 but lacks follow-through amid a cautious mood and a light calendar.
Markets slide into consolidation mode ahead of the key data amid hopes that the US policymakers can avoid the likely “catastrophic” default, despite the first failed attempt. Also, an absence of any fresh banking fallouts and recently upbeat earnings season allowed USD/INR bulls to take a breather, via the US Dollar’s retreat.
That said, the US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer conveyed the absence of progress in the key debt-ceiling negotiations during the first round of talks in the White House. Even so, US President Joe Biden called the meeting “productive” and reported that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during the meeting that the US would not default on its debt, per Reuters. The news also quotes US House Speaker McCarthy saying that the two sides agreed for their staff to get together this week, and for the principals to meet again on Friday to continue talking.
Alternatively, the global rating giant Moody’s recently said (about the US default fears), “What once seemed unimaginable now seems a real threat.”
On the same line could be the hawkish comments from New York Fed President John Williams who said, per Reuters, "Fed has not said it's done raising rates."
Elsewhere, the recent retreat in the WTI crude oil price from a one-week high, down 0.45% intraday near $73.15 by the press time, also exerts downside pressure on the USD/INR price due to India’s reliance on energy imports.
At home, hopes of witnessing a softer inflation number from India, during its release on Friday, also seem to allow the USD/INR buyers to prepare for the key event, as well as for today’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. India's consumer inflation likely cooled to an 18-month low in April as rises in food and fuel prices moderated, keeping it below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while licking the previous day’s wounds whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields print the first daily loss in five around 3.51%. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) also retreats to 101.50 after rising in the last two consecutive days.
Moving ahead, anxiety ahead of the key US inflation numbers may restrict immediate USD/INR moves, especially amid a light calendar elsewhere. That said, unimpressive expectations from the US inflation numbers keep the pair buyers hopeful as a surprisingly upbeat outcome can provide a much-needed rebound to the US Dollar.
Technical analysis
Failure to provide a daily closing beyond a two-month-old resistance line and the 100-DMA, respectively near 82.10 and 82.20, directs USD/INR sellers back to the 200-DMA support of around 81.65. However, the 21-DMA level of 81.90 restricts the immediate downside of the Indian Rupee pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.0295
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0465
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|82.076
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.8916
|Daily SMA50
|82.0803
|Daily SMA100
|82.1751
|Daily SMA200
|81.658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.155
|Previous Daily Low
|81.7805
|Previous Weekly High
|81.9525
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.6435
|Previous Monthly High
|82.5092
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.485
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.9236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.8527
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.6293
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.4781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.2272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.3784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.6018
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1000, awaiting US CPI data
EUR/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0980 in the early European session. The pair has sensed bearish pressure as the US Dollar is seeing some renewed buying interest heading into the critical US CPI data release.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2600 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is treading water above 1.2600 heading into Wednesday’s London open as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market mood. Cable is off the highest levels since May last year, as investors reposition ahead of the US inflation data.
Gold eases below $2,050 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold price struggles to defend its three-week uptrend as US inflation data looms. Also challenging the XAU/USD buyers are the mixed concerns about the US default and banking fallouts, as well as the market’s disbelief in the hawkish Fed talks and recently US data.
Bitcoin price coils for the next move as investors await CPI Inflation data release
The US CPI Inflation data for April is expected for release on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The reading is expected to remain elevated in April amid looming rate hike risks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and the broader market have taken a breather as investors await the reading.
US April CPI Preview: How will inflation data influence Fed rate outlook? Premium
Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to stay unchanged at 5% in April. Markets are fairly certain that the Fed leave its policy rate unchanged in June. Monthly Core CPI reading could influence the Fed's rate outlook.