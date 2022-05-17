USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bounces off 78.00 on firmer sentiment, Fed’s Powell eyed

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR steps back from all-time high amid broad risk-on mood.
  • Softer oil prices, upbeat covid headlines from India, China strengthen pullback moves.
  • Fed’s Powell needs to repeat 50 bps rate hike concerns to keep USD pressured.

Having initially refresh the all-time high, with an uptick to 78.02, USD/INR takes offers to renew the intraday low around 77.70 during the initial hour of the Indian trading session on Tuesday.

The Indian rupee (INR) pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the broad optimism in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the broad US dollar pullback. More specifically, covid updates from China and India underpin the USD/INR pair’s latest pullback moves.

That said, the latest covid updates from India hint at the lowest daily active cases since March 25. On the other hand, China’s Shanghai conveyed plans to end the covid-linked lockdown after the third consecutive day of zero coronavirus cases outside the quarantine area.

It’s worth noting that the WTI crude oil prices down 0.20% intraday around $111.00, also help USD/INR to lick its wounds, due to India’s position as a high oil importer, as well as due to the nation’s record deficit. The black gold remains easy amid global growth fears and the hopes of no demand constrain even if European pushes forward its oil embargo on Russia.

Altermatively, concerns surroudning the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) further easing keep USD/INR buyers hopeful. "A government source told Reuters the RBI will use various instruments to help lower bond yields, which have hit their highest since 2019," said the news on Tuedsday.

Looking forward, the US Retail Sales for April, expected at 0.7% versus 0.5% prior, for initial directions. However, major attention will be given to Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) event.

Technical analysis

USD/INR pullback remains elusive until the quote drops back below the previous resistance line from December 2021, around 77.65 by the press time.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 77.69
Today Daily Change -0.1260
Today Daily Change % -0.16%
Today daily open 77.816
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.7795
Daily SMA50 76.3853
Daily SMA100 75.6107
Daily SMA200 75.068
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.912
Previous Daily Low 77.486
Previous Weekly High 77.665
Previous Weekly Low 76.9531
Previous Monthly High 77.0715
Previous Monthly Low 75.2634
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 77.7492
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 77.6487
Daily Pivot Point S1 77.564
Daily Pivot Point S2 77.3119
Daily Pivot Point S3 77.1379
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.164
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.4161

 

 

