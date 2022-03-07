USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bounces off 22-month low as bears attack key hurdle below 77.00

  • USD/INR retreats from multi-day as an upward sloping resistance line from April 2021 challenge buyers.
  • Overbought RSI highlights 2021 peak as nearby support but bears need cautious until witnessing clear break of 75.60.

USD/INR bulls take a breather around the highest levels since April 2020, recently easing to 76.70 during the initial Indian session on Monday.

In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair steps back from an upward sloping trend line from April 2021 amid overbought RSI conditions.

However, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the December 2021 high of 76.60.

Even so, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked during the last 10 months, near 75.60-70, appears a tough nut to crack for the pair bears.

Following that, a downward trajectory towards the 200-DMA and the ascending support line from May 2021, respectively near 74.50 and 74.00, will be in focus.

Alternatively, upside momentum remains capped until crossing the rising trend line resistance, around 76.95.

Following that, the 77.00 threshold, also comprising April 2020 peak, will act as an extra hurdle to the north prior to directing USD/INR bulls to a fresh record high towards the 80.00 round figure.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels 

Overview
Today last price 76.696
Today Daily Change 0.2367
Today Daily Change % 0.31%
Today daily open 76.4593
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.2207
Daily SMA50 74.7923
Daily SMA100 74.8835
Daily SMA200 74.4736
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.5237
Previous Daily Low 75.8822
Previous Weekly High 76.5237
Previous Weekly Low 75.0554
Previous Monthly High 75.9006
Previous Monthly Low 74.3785
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.2786
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.1273
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.0531
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.6469
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.4116
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.6946
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.9299
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.3361

 

 

