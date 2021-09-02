USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bounces from monthly lows near 72.90

- USD/INR looks to extend gains in the early European trading session.
- Bulls remain hopeful around the multiple support formation near the 73.00 level.
- Momentum oscillator remains in an oversold zone opt for a cautious approach before placing aggressive bets.
USD/INR edges higher in the early European trading hours on Thursday. The pair opened lower but swiftly recovered to the session’s higher level.
At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 73.04, up 0.08% for the day.
USD/INR daily chart
On the daily chart, after making a high at 75.01 on July 19, the pair has been under constant selling pressure.
The bearish slopping line offers strong resistance for the bulls. However, prices have been consolidating near 72.90 and 73.10 zone making it a crucial range to trade.
Being said that, the first upside target could be seen at the 73.35 horizontal resistance level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD would make the meeting of the 73.65 horizontal resistance level a possiblity.
USD/INR bulls would likely make an attempt to break the bearish slopping line and if that happens, it would mean a high of August 27 in the vicinity of 74.20 for the bulls.
Alternatively, on the downside, the first target could be located at the 72.80 horizontal support level.
Next, the price will gravitate towards the 72.50 horizontal support level only to test the 5-month low level made on May 28 at 72.33.
USD/INR additional level
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.0239
|Today Daily Change
|0.0419
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|72.982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.0496
|Daily SMA50
|74.2959
|Daily SMA100
|73.9729
|Daily SMA200
|73.6027
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.1268
|Previous Daily Low
|72.8965
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3525
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.4428
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5575
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.911
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.9845
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.0388
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.8768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.7715
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.6465
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.1071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.2321
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.3374
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD pauses weekly rally around a one-month high surrounding the mid 1.1800s as Asian traders brush their screens for Thursday’s tasks. A fortnight-long rising trend line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Stays on bear’s radar unless crossing 1.3810
GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3770 during Thursday’s Asian session, after stepping back from 200-SMA the previous day. In addition to the key moving average, sluggish MACD also probes the pair buyers below the key resistance confluence around 1.3810 comprising multiple trend lines stretched from late July and August.
EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD pauses weekly rally around a one-month high surrounding the mid 1.1800s as Asian traders brush their screens for Thursday’s tasks. A fortnight-long rising trend line adds to the downside filters.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ flips significant hurdle, eyes 40% advance
Tezos price rallied exponentially like most altcoins, clearing a crucial resistance level at $5.18. The MRI’s sell signal seems to be taking effect, leading to a 15% retracement. A resurgence of buying pressure could propel XTZ by 40% to 7.24.
USD: ADP raises red flag for Nonfarm Payrolls
The U.S. dollar sold off against most of the major currencies after ADP’s employment report raised red flags for non-farm payrolls. U.S. yields turned lower once the report was released and the dollar followed quickly thereafter.