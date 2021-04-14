USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bears keep 75.50 on radar

- USD/INR stays firmer around nine-month top, up for seventh consecutive day.
- Bullish MACD, sustained run-up beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement favor buyers.
- November top can offer immediate support during the pullback.
USD/INR picks up bids near 79.25, up 0.11% intraday, amid the initial hour of Wednesday’s Indian trading session. In doing so, the quote keeps an upside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June 2020 to February 2021 downside, not to forget crossing November 2020 tops.
Given the pair’s ability to stay firm beyond the stated immediate hurdles, namely the key Fibonacci retracement level and November high, USD/INR buyers should remain hopeful of breaking a horizontal resistance around 75.50.
However, a clear rise past-75.50 may not hesitate to challenge the 75.80 and the 76.10 resistance levels ahead of directing the USD/INR bulls toward June 2020 peak surrounding 76.50.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may catch a breather around November 2020 peak and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively around the 75.00 round-figure and 74.85 level.
Even if the USD/INR sellers retake controls past-74.85, a 200-day SMA level of 73.68 becomes the tough nut to break for the bears.
Overall, USD/INR is in the upward trajectory but a pullback from the immediate hurdle can’t be ruled out.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.2624
|Today Daily Change
|0.0835
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|75.1789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.3329
|Daily SMA50
|73.0325
|Daily SMA100
|73.2206
|Daily SMA200
|73.6809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.496
|Previous Daily Low
|74.9517
|Previous Weekly High
|75.0952
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.2063
|Previous Monthly High
|73.958
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2569
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.2881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.1596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.9217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.6646
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.3774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.7532
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.0103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950, printing three-day uptrend. The US dollar hits fresh three-week low on downbeat yields, vaccine jitters and strong US CPI. Fed’s Powell may cheer recently upbeat data but may not disagree with ECB’s Lagarde over need of easy money.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to 1.3775 resistance confluence
GBP/USD picks up bids towards one-week-old falling trend line 100-SMA, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps a one-week-old consolidation pattern from the key horizontal support zone comprising lows marked since March 24.
XRP price and market cap surge as Ripple files motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit
Ripple executives filed a motion to dismiss the Securities & Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against them. This follows twin victories last week, including the judge denying the SEC’s request to access the execs’ personal financial information.
Gold eyeing a sustained move above $1750 ahead of Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) staged an impressive bounce from six-day lows of $1724 on Tuesday, helped by a sharp sell-off in the dollar that ensued after an uptick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March.
S&P 500 SPX Update: Records everywhere as stocks go on the rampage
Markets are for once behaving rationally and doing what only they can on the back of benign inflation data, push record highs. Concerns over possible inflationary pressures have weighed on investors' minds recently despite Powell and his team of Fed doves trying to calm fears.