- USD/INR pares the biggest daily loss in three weeks.
- India reports highest daily rise in covid infections since late February.
- Pullback in yields, DXY tests pair buyers, China data also exert downside pressure.
- Fed’s ability to tame inflation and recession fears will be at a test as markets expect aggressive action.
USD/INR stays defensive around 78.00, following a pullback from 78.27, as coronavirus woes in India jostle with the US dollar retreat ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
India reports an 8,822 daily rise in coronavirus infections, the highest since February 27, against 6,594 reported yesterday, per the latest NewsRise update shared by Reuters. It’s worth noting that the fears of economic slowdown and rallying inflation were cited in the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting. The same could intensify if virus cases escalate, which in turn suggests further pain for the Indian rupee (INR).
The fears of the faster/heavier Fed rate also keep the USD/INR buyers hopeful. As per the latest readings of the CME’s FedWatch Tool, there is 99% probability for a 75 bp rate increase during today’s meeting. Comments from the US diplomats, suggesting an indirect push to the Fed also seem to keep the USD/INR afloat. White House (WH) Economic Adviser Brian Deese and National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti were among the US diplomats who highlighted the inflation woes and showed readiness to battle the same during their interviews with CNN and Bloomberg respectively.
Even so, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the highest level since 2002, down 0.20% intraday around 105.20, as the US Treasury yields ease from a multi-year top. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped 5.6 basis points (bps) to 3.43%. In doing so, the benchmark US bond coupons eased from the fresh high since 2011, marked the previous day.
It’s worth noting that softer US Producer Price Index (PPI) readings for May allowed the US bond coupons to retreat from the 11-year high and trigger a pullback in the US dollar ahead of the Fed meeting. That said, the US PPI matched 0.8% MoM forecasts, also easing to 10.8% YoY figures versus 10.9% expected and prior readouts. The PPI ex Food & Energy, known as Core PPI, dropped below 8.6% YoY forecasts to 8.3%.
Moving on, US Retail Sales for May, expected at 0.2% MoM versus 0.9% prior, could entertain USD/INR traders but major attention will be given to how Fed Chairman Jerome Powell manages to tame inflation and growth fears amid hopes of 75 bp moves versus previous signaled 50 bp rate lift.
Technical analysis
A one-week-old support line restricts immediate USD/INR downside, around 77.95, ahead of multiple tops marked since mid-May near 77.85. That said, buyers need to defy Monday’s Doji with successful trading above 78.40 to keep reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.0025
|Today Daily Change
|0.0572
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|77.9453
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.6983
|Daily SMA50
|77.0337
|Daily SMA100
|76.3092
|Daily SMA200
|75.4724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.3032
|Previous Daily Low
|77.9094
|Previous Weekly High
|78.1974
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.5705
|Previous Monthly High
|78.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.9846
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.0598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.1527
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.8021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.6589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.4083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.1958
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.4464
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.5896
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with highs above 0.6900 on upbeat China data dump
AUD/USD is advancing towards 0.6950, extending its recovery on an unexpected rebound in the Chinese Industrial Production while the Retail Sales beat estimates in May. The US dollar takes a breather amid repositioning ahead of the critical Fed event.
EUR/USD: Greenback bulls strengthen on Inverted Flag formation, 1.0300 eyed
The EUR/USD pair has attracted some significant offers around 1.0400 in the Tokyo session amid a rebound in the positive market sentiment. The pair has turned sideways in a range of 1.0397-1.0418 from the last two trading sessions.
Gold surges to near $1,820 on soaring market mood, Fed in focus
Gold price has moved northwards firmly after hitting a low of $1,805.20 in the late New York session. The precious metal has displayed some signs of exhaustion and the asset is expected to overstep $1,820.00 going forward.
Can Cardano bulls trigger a 60% relief rally amidst a bearish backdrop?
Cardano price seems to be making quite a comeback after crashing violently over the past few days. This massive downswing is a common theme across all cryptocurrencies as the bear market rages on. However, for ADA, a relief rally seems to be incoming.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!