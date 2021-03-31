USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bears catch a breather around mid-73.00s

- USD/INR eases from month-start top, keeps upside break of 100-day SMA.
- Bullish MACD signals also favor buyers but 200-day SMA, falling trend line from early November become tough nuts for buyers.
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 01, USD/INR steps back to 73.51, up 0.18% intraday, during the initial Indian session trading on Wednesday.
The pair’s upside break of 100-day SMA for the first time in a month and the most bullish MACD signals since March 02 favor USD/INR buyers.
However, 200-day SMA and a multi-day-old resistance line, respectively around 73.72 and 74.00m challenge the pair’s further rise.
Should the quote rallies past-74.00, February’s high of 74.18 will become USD/INR buyers’ favorite.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 100-day SMA level, at 73.23 by the press time, will recall the 73.00 threshold on the chart.
Though, any further weakness past-73.00 will have multiple supports between 72.80 and 72.75 to test the USD/INR bears.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional importnat levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.5046
|Today Daily Change
|0.1260
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|73.3786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.7399
|Daily SMA50
|72.8177
|Daily SMA100
|73.2477
|Daily SMA200
|73.7401
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.6044
|Previous Daily Low
|72.735
|Previous Weekly High
|73.138
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.287
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1841
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.2723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.0671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.8742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.3698
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.0048
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.7438
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.1088
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.6133
