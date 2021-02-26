USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bears battle 50-day SMA to justify key breakout

- USD/INR consolidates recent gains around monthly top, clings to 50-day SMA.
- Bullish MACD, sustained break of 16-week-old resistance, now support, favor bulls.
- Sellers need to drop back below the stated trend line to retake controls.
USD/INR prints mild losses while easing from the month’s high to around 73.04 during the initial Indian session on Friday. The quote crossed a downward sloping resistance line from November 04 the previous day. However, 50-day SMA seems to test the bulls off-late.
Considering the bullish MACD joining the sustained trend line breakout, USD/INR is up for further rise but awaits a fresh monthly high above 73.20 to recall the pair buyers.
Following that, the 100-day SMA level of 73.48 and the yearly top around 73.56 will be eyed.
On the contrary, the downside break of the previous resistance line, at 72.80 now, may recall the 72.50 and the 72.30 levels on the chart.
In a case where the USD/INR bears keep dominating past-72.30, the early 2020 tops near 72.20 will add filters to the downside targeting the 72.000 threshold.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.048
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0724
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|73.1204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.7556
|Daily SMA50
|73.0636
|Daily SMA100
|73.4805
|Daily SMA200
|74.0773
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.1319
|Previous Daily Low
|72.1719
|Previous Weekly High
|73.021
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.429
|Previous Monthly High
|73.569
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.8132
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.7652
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.5386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.4842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.8481
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.5242
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.4442
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.7681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.4042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bears keep eyes on 1.3900 as bond rout prepares for restart
GBP/USD stands on the slippery ground and refreshes weekly lows near 1.3950. The US dollar picks up bids as corrective pullback in bond prices seems to fade. EU-UK stays at the loggerheads over the NI border. BOE’s Ramsden, US stimulus and PCE data eyed.
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2150 amid US dollar recovery
EUR/USD trades above 1.2150, having recovered from daily lows. Although the further upside appears elusive, as the US dollar resumes its recovery rally alongside a pullback in the Treasury yields. US data and stimulus vote awaited.
Gold risks a drop below $1750 amid bearish technical setup
XAU/USD hit four-day lows in early Asia, as the bears look to challenge the multi-month lows near $1760 once again. Focus on US Treasury yields and the House vote on the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.
Ethereum on the cusp of further losses, $1,500 probes sellers
Having conquered a two-month-old support line, now resistance, Ethererum bears are catching breather around $1,520 during the early Friday’s trading. In doing so, the ETH/USD pair bounces off 50-day SMA.
Dollar Index's recovery rally stalls as US 10-year yield recedes from 12-month highs
The DXY's recovery rally from the seven-week low of 89.68 reached early Thursday has stalled, with the US 10-year Treasury yield retreating from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.49%. As such, stocks came under pressure on Thursday, boosting haven demand for the greenback.