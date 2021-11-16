USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bears attack 74.50 on mixed clues

- USD/INR prints three-day uptrend, grinds higher of late.
- India’s daily covid infections drop to February levels, trade numbers improve.
- RBI hopes further economic recovery but Fed rate hike concerns keep pair buyers hopeful.
- US Retail Sales, Xi-Biden talks eyed for fresh impulse.
USD/INR stays firmer around 74.50 during a three-day run-up ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair fails to cheer the risk-on mood amid mixed cautious sentiment ahead of the key US data.
Risk appetite improves as the Fed policymakers, namely Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Thomas Barkin and Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, reject the rate hike calls. On the same line are the initial comments between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Furthermore, record-high India Exports and a narrowing of the trade deficit in October also hint at the USD/INR pair’s pullback.
It should be noted, however, that India’s lowest daily covid infections since February and optimism over the economic rebound, per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) weigh on the quote. Additionally, the recent updates from the Xi-Biden talks hint that the world’s top two economies jostle over Taiwan issues and hence challenge risk-on mood.
Furthermore, cautious sentiment ahead of the key US Retail Sales also tests the market optimism and propels the USD/INR advances.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.2 basis points (bps) to 1.60% while the US stock futures and the Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed at the latest. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates gains after refreshing the 16-month top the previous day.
Looking forward, USD/INR buyers can tighten the grips should the US Retail Sales figure reveal negative impacts of the 31-year high US inflation.
Read: US Retail Sales October Preview: Inflation Is the key, not Retail Sales
Technical analysis
Sustained trading above 100-DMA, around 74.30 by the press time, helps the USD/INR bulls to pierce a descending resistance line from mid-October. However, a daily closing beyond 74.50 becomes necessary for the pair to aim for the last month’s low of 74.70.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.5008
|Today Daily Change
|0.1209
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|74.3799
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.635
|Daily SMA50
|74.3939
|Daily SMA100
|74.3097
|Daily SMA200
|73.8564
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.4982
|Previous Daily Low
|74.3217
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5738
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.8515
|Previous Monthly High
|75.651
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.0821
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.4308
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.3891
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.3017
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.2234
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.1252
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.4782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.5764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.6547
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.14 ahead of key EU/US data Premium
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1400, as the US dollar pulls back from yearly highs amid the risk-on mood. US stimulus and XI-Biden talks underpin the risk tone. Yields soften as ECB, Fed officials push back rate hike. Eurozone GDP, US Retail Sales data awaited.
GBP/USD trades in the green above 1.3430 after UK jobs report Premium
GBP/USD is clinging to modest daily gains above 1.3430 in the early European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4.3% in September, coming in better than the market expectation of 4.4%. Investors eye Brexit headlines, high-tier US data.
Gold bulls take a breather below $1,870 ahead of US Retail Sales Premium
Gold managed to find some support ahead of the $1,855 region and edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive. Traders will take cues from the release of the US Retail Sales.
Litecoin adoption bolsters with Visa as LTC dip triggers a 20% rally
Litecoin price has seen a sharp decline over the past day and might continue to drop more before it sees an uptick in buying pressure. Investors can expect LTC to bounce off a crucial demand zone to restart an upswing.
US Retail Sales Preview: Win-win for the dollar? Three scenarios, only one dollar-negative Premium
Never underestimate the US consumer – this adage is mostly correct, but sometimes shoppers go on strike due to high prices. That is the fear for October's Retail Sales report. As some 70% of America's economy is around consumption, the upcoming publication is critical for the dollar.