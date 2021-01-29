USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee battles with five-week-old resistance line ahead of budget

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR trim intraday gains as traders step back from the key resistance line.
  • 21-day and 50-day SMA adds to the upside barriers.
  • Bearish momentum gains more acceptance amid weak RSI.

USD/INR drops top 72.96 while stepping back from the intraday high during the initial Indian trading session on Friday. In doing so, the pair seems to register another failure in crossing the trend line resistance from December 23. The downside move also gains support from sluggish RSI and sustained trading below the key SMAs.

However, the Indian government budget is up for publishing on February 01 and hence keep the pair traders cautious.

As a result, the USD/INR bears are likely to attack the monthly low unless providing a daily closing beyond the stated resistance line, at 72.98 now.

Following that, 21-day and 50-day SMA levels, respectively around 73.10 and 73.45, could precede the monthly top of 73.56 to challenge the USD/INR bulls.

On the contrary, a sustained downside below the monthly low of 72.81 will eye for September bottom surrounding 72.75 whereas the late-2019 tops close to 72.20 may lure the sellers afterward.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.968
Today Daily Change 0.0476
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 72.9204
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.1216
Daily SMA50 73.4774
Daily SMA100 73.6332
Daily SMA200 74.3718
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.1698
Previous Daily Low 72.8702
Previous Weekly High 73.3271
Previous Weekly Low 72.8916
Previous Monthly High 74.1215
Previous Monthly Low 72.9768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.9846
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.0553
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.8038
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.6872
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.5042
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.1035
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.2864
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.4031

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

