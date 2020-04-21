USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee aims to refresh record low versus the US dollar

- USD/INR benefits from Monday’s bullish Doji candlestick formation.
- Bollinger’s upper band will take clues from the bearish MACD, overbought RSI to restrict the further advances.
- Sellers will look for entry below the mid-month lows.
While taking clues from the previous day’s bullish Doji, USD/INR rises 0.27% on a day to 76.78 during the initial hours of the Indian session on Tuesday.
The pair currently aims to question the previous record high of 76.92 while the Bollinger’s upper band, near 77.12, could restrict the further upside.
Also stopping the pair’s run-up beyond the record top would be overbought RSI conditions and bearish MACD signals.
Alternatively, the quote’s declines below the previous day’s bottom of 76.30 will negate the bullish candlestick formation.
However, the mid-month low close to 75.93 could check the bears ahead of highlighting the Bollinger support, at 75.10 now.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.0800
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|76.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.9726
|Daily SMA50
|74.2182
|Daily SMA100
|72.7145
|Daily SMA200
|71.8542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.365
|Previous Daily Low
|76.3085
|Previous Weekly High
|77.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.7425
|Previous Monthly High
|77.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.9975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.9614
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.7121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.1973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.7247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.1408
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.2538
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.8377
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.3103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh
Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood.
WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%
WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.
Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate
Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.