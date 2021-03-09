USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee again recovers from 100-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR takes a U-turn from one-week top, snaps three-day winning streak.
  • Four-month-old previous resistance line lures the pair sellers.
  • Highs marked during December 2020, February 2020 top add to the upside barriers.

USD/INR follows the footsteps of other US dollar crosses while benefiting from the greenback’s weakness during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote reverses from 100-day EMA to post the heaviest losses in a week while recently declining to 73.11, currently down 0.26% intraday near 73.17.

Considering the quote’s repeated pullbacks from 100-day EMA, coupled with downward sloping RSI, the USD/INR sellers may again target the previous resistance line from November 04, at 72.80 now.

However, any further weakness past-72.80 may not hesitate to challenge February’s low, also the lowest since March 2020, around 72.17.

Meanwhile, an upside break of 100-day EMA level of 73.34 will need validation from the 74.00 threshold before directing the USD/INR bulls to the tops marked during late 2020 and February 2021, respectively around 74.10 and 74.20.

Overall, USD/INR remains on the back foot but the US dollar strength raises bars for the seller’s entry.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.1855
Today Daily Change -0.1745
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 73.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.8806
Daily SMA50 73.0041
Daily SMA100 73.4778
Daily SMA200 73.9921
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.4056
Previous Daily Low 72.9505
Previous Weekly High 73.958
Previous Weekly Low 72.6132
Previous Monthly High 74.1841
Previous Monthly Low 72.1719
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.2318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.1244
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.0718
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.7836
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.6166
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.5269
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.6938
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.982

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

