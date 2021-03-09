USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee again recovers from 100-day EMA

- USD/INR takes a U-turn from one-week top, snaps three-day winning streak.
- Four-month-old previous resistance line lures the pair sellers.
- Highs marked during December 2020, February 2020 top add to the upside barriers.
USD/INR follows the footsteps of other US dollar crosses while benefiting from the greenback’s weakness during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote reverses from 100-day EMA to post the heaviest losses in a week while recently declining to 73.11, currently down 0.26% intraday near 73.17.
Considering the quote’s repeated pullbacks from 100-day EMA, coupled with downward sloping RSI, the USD/INR sellers may again target the previous resistance line from November 04, at 72.80 now.
However, any further weakness past-72.80 may not hesitate to challenge February’s low, also the lowest since March 2020, around 72.17.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 100-day EMA level of 73.34 will need validation from the 74.00 threshold before directing the USD/INR bulls to the tops marked during late 2020 and February 2021, respectively around 74.10 and 74.20.
Overall, USD/INR remains on the back foot but the US dollar strength raises bars for the seller’s entry.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.1855
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1745
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|73.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.8806
|Daily SMA50
|73.0041
|Daily SMA100
|73.4778
|Daily SMA200
|73.9921
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.4056
|Previous Daily Low
|72.9505
|Previous Weekly High
|73.958
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.6132
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1841
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.2318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.1244
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.0718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.7836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.6166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.5269
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.6938
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.982
