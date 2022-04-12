USD/INR Price News: Hovers around 76.00 in a holiday-truncated week, US CPI sees at 8.5%

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/INR has overstepped 76.00 firmly on expectations of a higher US inflation print.
  • A plunge in oil prices is not advocating the oil-sensitive Indian rupee.
  • US administration and IEA will collectively infuse 240 million barrels of oil into the global supply.

The USD/INR pair has climbed above the round level resistance of 76.00 in the opening trade as the market participants are betting over a solid US inflation print on Tuesday. The asset is consolidating in a range of 75.70-76.07 since April 6 and is expecting to witness decent gains after exploding the trading range on the upside.

The upcoming release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) has underpinned the greenback against the Indian rupee. The yearly US CPI is likely to land at 8.5%, significantly higher than the prior figure of 7.9%. The collective effort of elevated inflation print and Unemployment Rate, which was released last week at 3.6%, will strengthen the intention of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to feature a jumbo interest rate hike.

Meanwhile, the market participants are likely to remain on the sidelines amid a holiday truncated week. The Indian markets will remain close on Thursday and Friday on account of Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday respectively.

The Indian rupee has failed to capitalize upon the falling oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) plunges around 3% on Monday amid easing supply concerns as the US administration and International Energy Agency (IEA) will collectively release 240 million barrels in a period of six months. The additional release of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil will comfortably offset the cut of one million bps in Russian oil exports.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.9916
Today Daily Change 0.1553
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 75.8363
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.9826
Daily SMA50 75.6571
Daily SMA100 75.2828
Daily SMA200 74.7951
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.0465
Previous Daily Low 75.7848
Previous Weekly High 76.227
Previous Weekly Low 75.2634
Previous Monthly High 77.1725
Previous Monthly Low 75.2242
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.8848
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.9465
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.7319
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.6275
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.4702
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.9936
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.1509
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.2553

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

