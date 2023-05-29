USD/INR Price News: Extends downside to near 82.50 after H&S breakdown

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/INR is making efforts in defending its immediate support of 82.50 amid a subdued USD Index.
  • The USD Index could get a booster shot as investors are anticipating a continuation of the interest rate hike regime from the Fed.
  • USD/INR has delivered a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern.

The USD/INR pair is making efforts in defending its immediate support of 82.50 in the Asian session. The asset is expected to remain on the tenterhooks despite the US Dollar Index (DXY) having shown a pullback move to near 104.20. However, the pullback move has come after a sheer sell-off post-approval of a raise in the US debt-ceiling proposal.

Demand for US equities has trimmed after the bipartisan between the White House and Republicans as in the longer term it would impact the credibility of the United States economy due to higher debt on the balance sheet. Meanwhile, the USD Index could get a booster shot as investors are anticipating a continuation of the interest rate hike regime from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

On the Indian Rupee front, investors are shifting their focus towards the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which will be announced next week.

USD/INR has delivered a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern on an hourly scale, which indicates a long consolidation in which inventory shifts from institutional investors to retail participants. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 82.65 is acting as a barricade for the US Dollar bulls.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, showing signs of bearish momentum.

Going forward, a downside move below May 24 low at 82.50 will further drag the asset toward 29 September 2022 high at 82.22. A slippage below the latter will further drag the asst toward the round-level support at 82.00.

In an alternate scenario, a decisive break above May 23 high at 82.97 will drive the asset toward 03 November 2022 high at 83.18 followed by all-time high at 83.42.

USD/INR hourly chart

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 82.5246
Today Daily Change -0.0403
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 82.5649
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.2656
Daily SMA50 82.1537
Daily SMA100 82.1466
Daily SMA200 81.8565
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.8426
Previous Daily Low 82.5302
Previous Weekly High 82.981
Previous Weekly Low 82.5302
Previous Monthly High 82.5092
Previous Monthly Low 81.485
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.6495
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.7232
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.4492
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.3335
Daily Pivot Point S3 82.1368
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.7615
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.9582
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.0739

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

