USD/INR Price News: Drops firmly from 82.80 amid ease in the US Dollar Index

- USD/INR has dropped to near 82.70 as investors are adjusting positions after an ease in the risk-off mood.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank see inflation above the target of 2% set by the Fed.
- The Indian Rupee bulls will display action according to the oil price activity ahead.
The USD/INR pair is displaying volatile moves in early trade as investors are adjusting positions after an ease in the risk-off mood. The asset has dropped to near 82.70 and is likely to remain on the back foot amid a sheer drop in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index is hovering near the lower side of the weekly trading range. The asset has auctioned in a range of 103.50-104.60.
Investors should brace for a lackluster performance on Friday as the entire trading activity is expected to decline. On Thursday, the risk appetite of the market participants was improved after the equities domain in the United States was delighted with value-buying. Investors rushed to park their funds in S&P500 after a two-day sell-off.
An ease in the negative market sentiment favored US Treasury bonds. The 10-year US Treasury yields dropped to 3.82% after a four-day winning streak.
The market is edge away from entering into the CY2023 and the street has started talking about inflation projections in the United States economy. Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell and his teammates have worked hard for cooling off the ultra-hot inflation. No doubt, the street has witnessed a sheer drop from the inflation peak of 9.1% but the road to 2% inflation is still out of sight.
In the opinion of economists at Deutsche Bank “Headline inflation seems to have already peaked in the United States.” However, it will still be well above the target set by the Fed in 2023.
On the Indian front, the Indian Rupee bulls are likely to display action based on the movement of the oil price. The black gold has rebounded after dropping to near $77.00 but is struggling to extend its gains further as a spike in Covid-19 cases in China is displaying short-term pain in the oil demand. It is worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil and volatility in oil prices impacts the Indian Rupee.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.6997
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1765
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|82.8762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.5388
|Daily SMA50
|82.0975
|Daily SMA100
|81.3826
|Daily SMA200
|79.6019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.9466
|Previous Daily Low
|82.7395
|Previous Weekly High
|83.1702
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.5552
|Previous Monthly High
|83.187
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.3774
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.8675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.8186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.7616
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.647
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.5546
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.9687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.0611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.1757
