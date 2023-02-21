USD/INR Price News: Cushion around 82.70 strengthens as USD Index rebounds

  • USD/INR is likely to continue moving north amid declining investors’ risk appetite.
  • The demand for US government bonds is declining ahead of the FOMC minutes.
  • One more 25 bps rate hike is expected from the RBI as the current inflation is beyond its tolerance limit.

The USD/INR pair is approaching 82.80 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded firmly amid the risk-off market mood. Investors are channelizing their funds into the USD Index amid rising uncertainty ahead of the US opening after an elongated weekend.

The USD Index has delivered a breakout of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 103.45-103.63 as the risk aversion theme is gaining traction. Also, anxiety among investors is accelerating as investors are anticipating hawkish commentary in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which will release on Wednesday. The 10-year yields on US government bonds have climbed above 3.85%.

S&P500 futures have extended their losses further as rising odds of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) might refresh recession fears.

The release of the FOMC minutes will provide a detailed explanation behind the rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50-4.75% from the Fed. Apart from that, cues about interest rate guidance and current economic fundamentals will be keenly watched.

On the Indian Rupee front, higher inflation is still advocating for further policy restriction by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Economists at ANZ Bank expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deliver one more 25 basis points (bps) rate hike. A note from ANZ Bank stated, “January’s CPI inflation at 6.5% was much above the monetary policy committee’s tolerance limit, jeopardizing the RBI’s near-term inflation projections.”

Meanwhile, oil prices have dropped significantly below $76.60 as investors are worried about economic projections. Also, the Chinese economy is not delivering recovery as expected, which is impacting the oil price. It is worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil and lower oil prices will support the Indian Rupee.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 82.75
Today Daily Change 0.0305
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 82.7195
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.2734
Daily SMA50 82.2542
Daily SMA100 82.1213
Daily SMA200 80.6536
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.8375
Previous Daily Low 82.6125
Previous Weekly High 83.0456
Previous Weekly Low 82.4892
Previous Monthly High 83.072
Previous Monthly Low 80.8822
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.6985
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.7516
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.6088
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.4981
Daily Pivot Point S3 82.3838
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.8339
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.9482
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.0589

 

 

