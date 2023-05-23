USD/INR Price News: Consolidates above 82.80 as US debt-ceiling issues delay further, oil struggles

- USD/INR is oscillating in a narrow range above 82.80 as investors are confused due to a further delay in US debt-ceiling issues.
- The USD Index is approaching the 103.50 resistance as Fed policymakers are confident of more rate hikes this year.
- The Indian economy is going through the buzz of a ban on Rs. 2000 notes by the Reserve Bank of India.
The USD/INR pair is displaying a back-and-forth action above 82.80 in the Asian session. The major is struggling to find direction as the US Dollar Index (DXY) remained choppy overnight amid a lack of clarity over the US debt-ceiling issues.
S&P500 futures have trimmed some losses generated in early Tokyo, however, the risk impulse is still solid. The US Dollar Index has turned sideways after a solid recovery from 103.16. The USD Index is approaching the 103.50 resistance as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are confident that the policy-tightening spell by the central bank could pause in June but a finale is far from over.
St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard said on Monday that the Fed wants to fight inflation amid a strong labor market. He further added that the policy rate will have to go higher this year, perhaps by 50 basis points (bps). No doubt, the US labor market is showing resilience as job postings have not dropped dramatically despite higher interest rates and tight credit conditions by the US regional banks.
The USD Index is also showing resilience despite a further delay in US debt-ceiling issues. Monday’s meeting remained undecided as US President Joe Biden called the proposal from Republicans ‘extreme’. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy denied the approval of higher taxes for the Wealthy community. While Democrats are not ready to cut budget spending wrath by 8%.
Meanwhile, the Indian economy is going through the buzz of a ban on Rs. 2000 notes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The deadline for returning bigger-denomination notes is scheduled for September end.
Upside in the oil price seems restricted around $72.50 as investors are worried that US Treasury could announce a default by June 01 amid the absence of a raise in the US borrowing limit. It is worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil in the world and the India Rupee is silent due to sideways oil price.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.8301
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|82.8293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.0836
|Daily SMA50
|82.1393
|Daily SMA100
|82.1414
|Daily SMA200
|81.7931
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.9056
|Previous Daily Low
|82.7375
|Previous Weekly High
|82.9554
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.1655
|Previous Monthly High
|82.5092
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.485
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.8017
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.8414
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.7427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.6561
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.5746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.9107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.9922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.0788
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
