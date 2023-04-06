USD/INR Price News: Climbs above 82.00 as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

- USD/INR has scaled sharply above 82.00 as the RBI has kept its first bi-monthly policy unchanged.
- Considering the contagion risk from global banking jitters and uncertainty, a steady policy has been chosen.
- Geopolitical tensions between the United States and China are keeping risk-sensitive assets on their toes.
The USD/INR pair has scaled firmly above 82.00the Reserve Bank of Index (RBI) has kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. Out of six Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members team, five voted for maintaining the status-quo. The street was anticipating a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike as India's inflation rate at 6.44% is well-above the desired rate. RBI Governor Shaktikanta decided to keep rates steady considering the contagion risks from the global banking fiasco. Apart from that, recent jump in oil prices are sufficient enough to impact the economic prospects.
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions between the United States and China are keeping risk-sensitive assets on toes. S&P500 futures have extended their losses after two consecutive bearish trading sessions. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is aiming to extend its gains further above 102.20 amid improved appeal for safe-haven assets.
Going forward, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will remain in the spotlight. Soaring expectations of softening of the US labor market and economic slowdown due to the maintenance of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have deepened fears of recession. Lower Job Openings data and economic slowdown are aiming for weak labor market data on Good Friday.
As per the expectations, the US economy added 240K jobs in March lower than the former release of 311K. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 3.6%. The major catalyst that will hog the limelight is the Labor Cost Index data, which is expected to accelerate by 0.3%, higher than February’s jump of 0.2%.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.871
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0765
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|81.9475
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.3052
|Daily SMA50
|82.3482
|Daily SMA100
|82.2036
|Daily SMA200
|81.3673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.256
|Previous Daily Low
|81.8345
|Previous Weekly High
|82.441
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.03
|Previous Monthly High
|83.0315
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.9955
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.095
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.7693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.5912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.1908
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.4342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.6123
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0900 amid US Dollar rebound
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0900 early Thursday, having dropped on Wednesday following a short series of daily bullish closes. Risk-aversion is underpinning the US Dollar recovery, despite a run of weak US data. Focus shifts to Friday's NFP.
GBP/USD declines towards 1.2400 as geopolitical tensions dampen market mood, US NFP eyed
The GBP/USD pair is hovering near Wednesday’s low at 1.2440 in the Asian session. The Cable is expected to extend its downside journey as geopolitical tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan have dampened the overall market mood.
Gold: Pre-US Nonfarm Payrolls repositioning could sideline buyers Premium
Gold price is correcting from the highest level since March 2022 reached at $2,032 on Wednesday. Gold buyers are taking a breather after the recent upsurge, gearing up for volatility on Friday’s United States US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
This is what Tron founder Justin Sun said about his alleged deal with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
Tron founder, Justin Sun, has come forward to deny claims about his alleged deal with Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Based on recent reports, the billionaire entrepreneur was trying to sell his stake in the Huobi exchange to Binance, but was turned down.
Recession trades to the rescue
S&P 500 finally turned south in line with the medium-term outlook, in reaction to the underwhelming JOLTS data. Job market deterioration is finally getting reflected as per the Mar/Apr timing for issues to arrive. Unemployment claims rising and finally non-farm payrolls would come to reflect that.