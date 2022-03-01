USD/INR Price News: Braces for high volatility on broadening triangle formation

- USD/INR braces high volatility going forward on broadening triangle formation.
- The RSI (14) is holding above 40.00, which claims not a bearish case anymore.
- Bulls need to overstep 75.38 on a sustained basis to reach 75.84.
The USD/INR pair has opened with a bearish opening gap on Tuesday around 75.30. The major has witnessed a plunge on Monday after reclaiming Thursday’s high around 75.82. On Tuesday, the asset is hovering around the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is trading at 75.34.
On an hourly scale, USD/INR is forming a broadening triangle which brings wild movements in the spot prices. Usually, the broadening pattern is diverging in nature and drops fake breakouts on either side, which is why traders face a lot of stop triggers. Therefore, the wild swings in further trading sessions will keep investors on their toes.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is holding 40.00 on the lower side, which signals that the asset is not bearish anymore.
The 50-period and 200-period EMAs are scaling higher and indicate a bullish bias but need more confirmation from other filters.
For an upside move, USD/INR needs to surpass Tuesday’s high at 75.38, which may send the major higher towards Monday’s average traded price at 75.59 and Monday’s high at 75.84 respectively.
On the contrary, bears can take the charge if the major slips below Monday’s low at 75.25 towards the 200 EMA at 75.12, followed by February 22 high around 75.00.
USD/INR hourly chart
USD/INR additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.3464
|Today Daily Change
|0.0200
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|75.3264
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.977
|Daily SMA50
|74.7436
|Daily SMA100
|74.8533
|Daily SMA200
|74.4092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.8423
|Previous Daily Low
|75.0554
|Previous Weekly High
|75.9006
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.3785
|Previous Monthly High
|75.9006
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.3785
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.5417
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.356
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.9738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.6212
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.1869
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.7606
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.1949
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.5475
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
