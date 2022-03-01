USD/INR Price News: Braces for high volatility on broadening triangle formation

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/INR braces high volatility going forward on broadening triangle formation.
  • The RSI (14) is holding above 40.00, which claims not a bearish case anymore.
  • Bulls need to overstep 75.38 on a sustained basis to reach 75.84.

The USD/INR pair has opened with a bearish opening gap on Tuesday around 75.30. The major has witnessed a plunge on Monday after reclaiming Thursday’s high around 75.82. On Tuesday, the asset is hovering around the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is trading at 75.34.

On an hourly scale, USD/INR is forming a broadening triangle which brings wild movements in the spot prices. Usually, the broadening pattern is diverging in nature and drops fake breakouts on either side, which is why traders face a lot of stop triggers. Therefore, the wild swings in further trading sessions will keep investors on their toes.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is holding 40.00 on the lower side, which signals that the asset is not bearish anymore.

The 50-period and 200-period EMAs are scaling higher and indicate a bullish bias but need more confirmation from other filters.

For an upside move, USD/INR needs to surpass Tuesday’s high at 75.38, which may send the major higher towards Monday’s average traded price at 75.59 and Monday’s high at 75.84 respectively.

On the contrary, bears can take the charge if the major slips below Monday’s low at 75.25 towards the 200 EMA at 75.12, followed by February 22 high around 75.00.

USD/INR hourly chart

USD/INR additional levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.3464
Today Daily Change 0.0200
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 75.3264
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.977
Daily SMA50 74.7436
Daily SMA100 74.8533
Daily SMA200 74.4092
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.8423
Previous Daily Low 75.0554
Previous Weekly High 75.9006
Previous Weekly Low 74.3785
Previous Monthly High 75.9006
Previous Monthly Low 74.3785
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.5417
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.356
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.9738
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.6212
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.1869
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.7606
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.1949
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.5475

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 amid Ukraine crisis, busy docket

EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 amid Ukraine crisis, busy docket

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, as the US dollar remains strongly bid amid a return of risk-off flows after the Russia-Ukraine peace talks end with no progress. The US Treasury yields advance as firmer US inflation expectations. Russia-Ukraine updates, German inflation and US ISM PMI eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD defends 1.3400 despite USD rebound, risk-off mood

GBP/USD defends 1.3400 despite USD rebound, risk-off mood

GBP/USD is defending 1.3400, having paused its rebound from two-month lows. Cable consolidates amid a cautious market mood and broad US dollar rebound, absorbing the latest Russia-Ukraine developments. UK/US PMIs awaited. 

GBP/USD News

Gold stays easy near $1,900 with eyes on Ukraine

Gold stays easy near $1,900 with eyes on Ukraine

Gold begins March with mild losses after the biggest monthly jump since May. Markets await key trigger on Ukraine-Russia standoff after peace talks ended without any conclusion. Yields favor USD but Biden’s SOTU, Powell’s Testimony and US NFP will be a crucial catalyst.

Gold News

Binance, Coinbase and Kraken refuse to freeze Russian crypto accounts

Binance, Coinbase and Kraken refuse to freeze Russian crypto accounts

Three major cryptocurrency exchanges have refused to freeze the digital asset accounts of Russians following the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister’s request.

Read more

Russian invasion tests central bankers this week

Russian invasion tests central bankers this week

The first week of March will be another busy one for investors. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock the financial markets with currencies and equities extending their losses.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures