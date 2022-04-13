​​​​​​​USD/INR Price News: Balances above 76.00 on a rebound in oil prices, US inflation weighs in

- USD/INR has climbed to near 76.20 amid a firmer rebound in oil prices.
- Easing lockdown restrictions in China has spurted the demand for oil.
- The Indian rupee will remain on the sidelines in a holiday-truncated week.
The USD/INR pair is experiencing a bullish open drive session on Wednesday as the boiling oil prices are hurting the Indian rupee. The oil prices have rebounded sharply after easing lockdown restrictions in China. Also, the higher US Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8.5% has dented the demand for risk-perceived assets.
The Swift epidemic of Covid-19 in Shanghai forced the Chinese administration to put restrictions on the movement of men, materials, and machines. The lockdown curbs brought fears of a slump in the aggregate demand and eventually in the oil demand. China, being the biggest importer of oil in the world carries a significant impact on the oil prices. The easing of demand worries in China brought bulls back to the oil counter and a firmer rebound is clear in the oil prices. This is hurting the oil-sensitive currencies.
Meanwhile, Indian rupee investors are uncertain over the economic events this week as the Indian currency market will witness a long weekend due to holidays on Thursday and Friday. Therefore, investors will prefer to carry light positions for next week.
The US dollar index (DXY) has bounced back after a mild correction from its three-year high at 100.45. Mixed Asian markets are favoring the negative market sentiment and eventually the risk-off trade advice, which is underpinning the greenback against the Indian rupee.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.1685
|Today Daily Change
|0.0195
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|76.149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.976
|Daily SMA50
|75.685
|Daily SMA100
|75.2995
|Daily SMA200
|74.802
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.1925
|Previous Daily Low
|75.8363
|Previous Weekly High
|76.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.2634
|Previous Monthly High
|77.1725
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.2242
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.0564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.9723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.926
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.703
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.5698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.2822
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.4155
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.6385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 50% mean reversion
EUR/USD bulls moving in from daily support but bears eye hourly W-neckline. EUR/USD has left a W-formation on the hourly chart as defined between the last bearish impulse to the lows, the correction that was followed by a subsequent drop only to rally again for a fresh corrective high.
GBP/USD: Consolidation at around 1.3000 sidelines laggards
The GBP/USD pair is witnessing a nasty consolidation of around 1.3000 since Friday. A failed bull’s attack at the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) brought an intense sell-off in the asst from March 23 high at around 1.3300.
Gold bulls await ascending channel breakout amid Ukraine crisis Premium
Gold built on its recent bounce from sub-$1,900 levels, or the one-month low touched on March 29 and shot to a fresh four-week high on Tuesday. The intraday move up followed the release of the US consumer inflation figures.
Here’s why MATIC price is due for a 20% rally
MATIC price is in a spot where an upswing possibility makes sense from a technical standpoint. The on-chain metrics also point out that a short-term uptrend seems likely in the coming days for Polygon.
Bank of Canada Preview: Three CAD-shaking things to watch out for beyond the 50 bps hike Premium
Aggressive Canadians? That may sound like an oxymoron but after anti-lockdown protests in Ottawa, the Bank of Canada, based in the capital, may also take a tough stance against inflation. A 50 bps rate hike is on the table.