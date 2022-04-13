​​​​​​​USD/INR Price News: Balances above 76.00 on a rebound in oil prices, US inflation weighs in

The US dollar index (DXY) has bounced back after a mild correction from its three-year high at 100.45. Mixed Asian markets are favoring the negative market sentiment and eventually the risk-off trade advice, which is underpinning the greenback against the Indian rupee.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee investors are uncertain over the economic events this week as the Indian currency market will witness a long weekend due to holidays on Thursday and Friday. Therefore, investors will prefer to carry light positions for next week.

The Swift epidemic of Covid-19 in Shanghai forced the Chinese administration to put restrictions on the movement of men, materials, and machines. The lockdown curbs brought fears of a slump in the aggregate demand and eventually in the oil demand. China, being the biggest importer of oil in the world carries a significant impact on the oil prices. The easing of demand worries in China brought bulls back to the oil counter and a firmer rebound is clear in the oil prices . This is hurting the oil-sensitive currencies.

The USD/INR pair is experiencing a bullish open drive session on Wednesday as the boiling oil prices are hurting the Indian rupee. The oil prices have rebounded sharply after easing lockdown restrictions in China. Also, the higher US Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8.5% has dented the demand for risk-perceived assets.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.