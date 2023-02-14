USD/INR Price News: Attempts to break above 82.60 as USD index refreshes day’s low

- USD/INR is aiming to deliver a break above 82.60 as the USD Index is eyeing more weakness.
- The market mood is upbeat as investors have digested the consequences associated if US inflation delivers a surprise jump.
- To tame core inflation, the RBI might hike its repo rate further by 25bps.
The USD/INR pair is struggling to extend above the immediate resistance of 82.60 in the Asian session. The upside move in the asset looks favored as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recorded a fresh day’s low at 102.81. The USD Index is looking for more downside as the overall market sentiment is extremely positive.
Investors have digested the consequences associated if United States inflation delivering a surprise jump after declining meaningfully for the past six months consecutively. Therefore, the demand for risk-perceived assets has improved dramatically. S&P500 futures have recovered some of their losses, portraying a recovery in the risk appetite theme. The demand for US government bonds is escalating vigorously, which has trimmed the return generated on the 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.70%.
On an overall note, the street is worried that a surprise rise in the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) could force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain higher interest rates for a longer period.
Ace editor of the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Nick Timiraos cited the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) research paper titled, “Residual Seasonality in Core Consumer Price Inflation: An Update,” to justify his expectations stating, “Core inflation has generally come in higher in the first of the year than the second half of the year.”
Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee bulls are likely to remain solid as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might look for tightening the policy further to impact the core inflation. Economists at Commerzbank see at least another 25 bps hike in the first half this year and possibly even 50 bps particularly if domestic demand remains firm and core inflation fails to cool. This should provide some support for INR.
Meanwhile, the oil price has turned sideways above $79.00 ahead of the release of the US inflation data. It is worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil in the world and volatility in oil prices impacts the Indian Rupee critically.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.5995
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0112
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|82.6107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.9066
|Daily SMA50
|82.216
|Daily SMA100
|82.0582
|Daily SMA200
|80.5209
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.7802
|Previous Daily Low
|82.4892
|Previous Weekly High
|82.9399
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.1626
|Previous Monthly High
|83.072
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.6003
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.4732
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.3356
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.1821
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.7642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.9177
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.0553
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD seesaws near 200-day EMA hurdle as UK jobs report, US CPI loom
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around mid-1.2100s heading into Tuesday’s London open, after posting the biggest daily jump in a month. In doing so, the Cable pair fails to cheer the US Dollar weakness as traders seem cautious ahead of the UK jobs report.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0770 as USD Index struggles to find cushion ahead of US CPI
The EUR/USD pair refreshed its day’s high around 1.0730 and is hovering around it continuously in the Tokyo session. The major currency pair is expected to continue its upside momentum as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to place feet ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Gold could resume drop toward $1,825 on hot US Consumer Price Index Premium
Gold bulls are coming up for the last dance on Tuesday, lifting Gold price from six-week lows of $1,850. Investors gear up for the main event risk of this week, the all-important United States Consumer Price Index data for January.
Bitcoin whales are buying the dip despite sell signals, and it makes sense
Bitcoin price shows a clear sign of exhaustion after its explosive move in 2023. The first leg of a downswing has begun, but further confirmation is required to know where BTC is headed.
Markets today - US inflation, Manchester United, oil, gold
It's been a promising start to the week in financial markets, albeit one built on surprising optimism ahead of US inflation report. I would expect to see a little more apprehension, even anxiety, in the run-up to the release after the jobs report left investors on edge.