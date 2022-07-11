USD/INR Price News: Aims to print fresh all-time-high above 79.40 as US Inflation buzz

- USD/INR is expected to cross an all-time high at 79.40 amid a firmer DXY.
- The Indian rupee may display recovery signs as FIIs are returning to Dalal Street.
- Oil prices are regaining their glory as investors have underpinned supply worries.
The USD/INR pair is aiming toward its all-time high at 79.40 amid a broader strength in the US dollar index (DXY). The asset is performing stronger as higher estimates for the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) are bolstering the case for a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Inflation is already skyrocketing in the US economy and even this time investors see a mild improvement to 8.7%. Last week’s upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) has delighted Fed policymakers to keep up with their extreme policy tightening measures. One factor that Fed policymakers should be worried about is lower Average Hourly Earnings along with the US employment data.
The combination of soaring price pressures, which have devalued the paychecks of the households, and lower Average Hourly Earnings will create more troubles for them. Lower-income will trim the consumption and savings, and eventually the overall demand. In the later stages, a slippage in the overall demand may impact the greenback.
On the Indian rupee front, a decent recovery in the Indian indices from the last week is indicating that the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are returning to Dalal Street. This may fetch significant fund flows into the Indian market and may support the Indian rupee ahead. Also, the kick-start of the earnings season for the first quarter of FY22 may strengthen the Indian rupee bulls.
Meanwhile, the oil prices are holding themselves on higher levels as investors have shifted their focus to the supply worries. The oil cartel is unable to produce more oil except the Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), which are already operating at maximum capacity levels.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.3195
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0130
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|79.3325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.5419
|Daily SMA50
|77.865
|Daily SMA100
|76.9628
|Daily SMA200
|75.9034
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.407
|Previous Daily Low
|79.1408
|Previous Weekly High
|79.557
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.8583
|Previous Monthly High
|79.091
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.3791
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.3053
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.2424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.1799
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.0272
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.9137
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.4461
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.5596
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.7123
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces barricades around the critical hurdle of 0.6850
AUD/USD is displaying vulnerable performance in the Asian session after failing to sustain above the critical hurdle of 0.6850. The US dollar keeps the upper hand amid the US NFP blowout and risk-off mood, as investors weigh in on aggressive Fed tightening.
USD/JPY hovers around 137.00 on BOJ Kuroda's dovish rhetoric
USD/JPY is trading around 137.00, sitting at the highest level since 1998. The Japanese yen got sold off into the dovish rhetoric by BOJ Governor Kuroda, as he said that the central bank will stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy. Broad USD strength also boosts the pair.
Gold treads water around $1,740 amid USD strength
Gold Price is moving back and forth in a familiar range around the $1,740 level, as the US dollar sees fresh buying at the start of the week. Investors digest Friday’s stellar US Nonfarm Payrolls report while assessing the Fed rate hike expectations.
Bitcoin’s stabilization could be key for LUNA price to trigger a move to $3.5
LUNA price shows the formation of a bottom reversal setup that could trigger a bullish move. Investors need to pay close attention to the immediate support level, a breakdown of which could result in further descent.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!