USD/INR Price News: 100-DMA defends Indian rupee bears

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR braces for the first weekly gain in five.
  • Steady RSI, key Fibonacci retracement levels challenge sellers.
  • Bulls need validation from 74.70 before eyeing the monthly resistance line.

USD/INR consolidates recent losses near the weekly top of 74.57, around 74.34 heading into Friday’s European session.

In doing so, the quote remains mildly bid above 100-DMA, as well as 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September-October upside, amid steady RSI.

Considering the quote’s sustained trading beyond the stated DMA, also the 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibo., amid normal RSI conditions, the USD/INR prices can extend the weekly rebound towards October 21 low, near 74.70.

However, any further advances will be challenged by a one-month-old descending resistance line around 74.90 and a short-term horizontal area near 75.10.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the 100-DMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement, close to 74.25, will direct the USD/INR towards the 74.00 threshold.

Following that, the 61.8% Fibo. and 200-DMA, respectively near 73.95 and 73.84, will challenge the pair sellers.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.3455
Today Daily Change 0.0398
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 74.3057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.7086
Daily SMA50 74.3409
Daily SMA100 74.3068
Daily SMA200 73.8412
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.5738
Previous Daily Low 74.2772
Previous Weekly High 75.1908
Previous Weekly Low 74.174
Previous Monthly High 75.651
Previous Monthly Low 74.0821
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.3905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.4605
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.1974
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.089
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.9008
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.4939
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.6821
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.7905

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops towards 1.1400 on renewed US dollar strength

EUR/USD drops towards 1.1400 on renewed US dollar strength

EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1400, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020.  The US dollar remains firmer amid the advance in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited. 

 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed

GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed

GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.

GBP/USD News

Gold teases bullish pennant near $1,860, US data eyed

Gold teases bullish pennant near $1,860, US data eyed

Gold bulls take a breather during the longest weekly run-up in six months, down 0.32% intraday around $1,856 heading into Friday’s European session. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around multi-day top.

Gold News

Chainlink remains indecisive, but 20% move likely

Chainlink remains indecisive, but 20% move likely

Chainlink price is facing massive pressure from both camps, resulting in indecisive moves. Currently, LINK is hovering above a crucial barrier but has no directional bias whatsoever. Market participants can expect the altcoin to reach for the immediate barriers.

Read more

Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty

Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty

The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures