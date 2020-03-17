USD/INR Price Analysis: Seesaws between 10-day SMA, 23.6% Fibonacci

- USD/INR nears the record high flashed during the last week.
- The depleting strength of MACD histogram, overbought RSI conditions signal a pullback.
- January month high, yearly support line can lure sellers.
USD/INR drops back to re-test 10-day SMA, while flashing 74.04 as a quote, down 0.34%, ahead of the European session on Tuesday.
Despite flashing the record high of 75.65 on Friday, the pair failed to extend the run-up while remaining below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its run-up from January low to the latest high.
Considering the failures to extend the run-up, coupled with softening MACD histogram strength and declining RSI from the overbought area, USD/INR prices are likely to register fresh pullbacks.
In doing so, a 10-day SMA level of 74.07 can act as the trigger for the fresh downside towards a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.10. However, January month high near 72.57 could question the bears afterward.
Alternatively, buyers will wait for a sustained rise past-23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 74.45, to aim for 75.00 and extend the northward trajectory beyond 75.65 towards 76.00 round-figure.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.955
|Today Daily Change
|-0.3400
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46%
|Today daily open
|74.295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.9188
|Daily SMA50
|71.9207
|Daily SMA100
|71.6176
|Daily SMA200
|71.0114
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.1525
|Previous Daily Low
|73.83
|Previous Weekly High
|75.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.228
|Previous Monthly High
|72.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.077
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.6473
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.3352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.6992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.1033
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.3767
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.0217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.7483
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.3442
