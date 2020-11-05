USD/INR Price Analysis: Risks skewed to the downside

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR looks south after rejection at a multi-month descending trendline. 
  • Failure to beat the technical hurdle is backed by a bearish outside day candle.

USD/INR is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 74.23.

On Wednesday, the pair failed to take out resistance of the trendline falling from April 21 and June 16 highs and carved out a big bearish outside day candle. The price action indicates the bounce from October lows near 73.00 has ended and the broader decline has resumed. 

As such, Wednesday's low of 74.19 could be breached. That would only validate the bearish outside day candle and could invite stronger chart-driven selling, yielding a deeper decline to 73.50. 

Alternatively, a close above Wednesday's high of 74.91 would confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.2381
Today Daily Change 0.0243
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 74.2138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.771
Daily SMA50 73.5996
Daily SMA100 74.3107
Daily SMA200 74.4727
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.985
Previous Daily Low 74.1852
Previous Weekly High 74.693
Previous Weekly Low 73.6222
Previous Monthly High 74.693
Previous Monthly Low 72.9572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.4907
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.6795
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.9377
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.6615
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.1379
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.7375
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.2611
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.5373

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

