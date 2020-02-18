USD/INR Price Analysis: Rising wedge on daily chart keeps sellers hopeful

- USD/INR remains mildly positive despite the latest pullback.
- 100-day EMA, the bearish formation’s support becomes the tough nut to crack for sellers.
- The pattern’s resistance line, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement offers the key upside barriers.
USD/INR registers minor gains of around 0.13% while taking the bids to 71.43 amid the initial Indian session on Tuesday. The pair portrays a bearish technical pattern on the daily chart.
With the pair’s repeated failures to take-out 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its December 11, 2019, to January 08, 2020 upside, odds are high for its gradual declines to 71.22/20 support confluence including 100-day EMA and the bearish formation’ support.
However, the pair’s declines below 71.20 on a daily closing basis will trigger a fresh downside to the yearly bottom surrounding 70.60 and then to December month lows near 70.30.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, at 71.70, could push the pair towards the 72.00 resistance confluence including the pattern’s resistance and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s ability to cross 72.00 defies the downside favoring pattern and will push the quote towards January month top close to 72.60.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.429
|Today Daily Change
|0.0890
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|71.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.3331
|Daily SMA50
|71.2121
|Daily SMA100
|71.2441
|Daily SMA200
|70.6865
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.67
|Previous Daily Low
|71.2605
|Previous Weekly High
|71.6475
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.125
|Previous Monthly High
|72.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.4169
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.5136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.177
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7675
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.5865
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.996
