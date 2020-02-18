USD/INR Price Analysis: Rising wedge on daily chart keeps sellers hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains mildly positive despite the latest pullback.
  • 100-day EMA, the bearish formation’s support becomes the tough nut to crack for sellers.
  • The pattern’s resistance line, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement offers the key upside barriers.

USD/INR registers minor gains of around 0.13% while taking the bids to 71.43 amid the initial Indian session on Tuesday. The pair portrays a bearish technical pattern on the daily chart.

With the pair’s repeated failures to take-out 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its December 11, 2019, to January 08, 2020 upside, odds are high for its gradual declines to 71.22/20 support confluence including 100-day EMA and the bearish formation’ support.

However, the pair’s declines below 71.20 on a daily closing basis will trigger a fresh downside to the yearly bottom surrounding 70.60 and then to December month lows near 70.30.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, at 71.70, could push the pair towards the 72.00 resistance confluence including the pattern’s resistance and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s ability to cross 72.00 defies the downside favoring pattern and will push the quote towards January month top close to 72.60.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.429
Today Daily Change 0.0890
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 71.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3331
Daily SMA50 71.2121
Daily SMA100 71.2441
Daily SMA200 70.6865
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.67
Previous Daily Low 71.2605
Previous Weekly High 71.6475
Previous Weekly Low 71.125
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.4169
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.5136
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.177
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.014
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7675
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.5865
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.833
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.996

 

 

