USD/INR Price Analysis: Remains on the track to hit 75.00 mark

- USD/INR continues to march higher while consolidates for the previous two trading sessions.
- Bulls face stiff resistance near the 74.80 critical resistance area.
- Momentum oscillators hold onto an overbought zone with an upside bias.
USD/INR edges marginally lower in the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The pair moves in the previous day’s trading range between 74.60 and 74.80.
At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 74.77, down0.06% for the day.
USD/INR daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been rising from the lows of 72.33 since late May. The ascending trendline acts as a defensive for USD/INR bulls.
A sustained move above 74.80, the key psychological mark would strengthen the upward price action further. The bulls would march toward the 75.00 horizontal resistance level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades consistently above the midline, which indicates a continuation of the prevailing trend in the pair.
In doing so, the bulls would attempt to recapture the April 26 high at 75.26 followed by the high of April 21 at 75.63. This is the same level from where the price took a U-turn.
Alternatively, if price slips below the session’s low, it could move back to the previous day’s low of 74.60.
A break of the bullish slope line would amplify the selling pressure in the pair toward the 74.20 horizontal support level.
Market participants would then aim for the low of June 17 at 73.58.
USD/INR additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.795
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0322
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|74.8272
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.0881
|Daily SMA50
|73.5588
|Daily SMA100
|73.526
|Daily SMA200
|73.5257
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.8444
|Previous Daily Low
|74.6011
|Previous Weekly High
|74.8958
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.14
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5135
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.4854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.7515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.6707
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.5142
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.4274
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.0008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.1573
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1800
EUR/USD makes efforts to make a recovery back to the $1.800 level on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. MACD throws caution for aggressive buying bids.
GBP/USD: Wednesday's Doji teases bulls around 1.3800
GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.3800 amid Thursday’s Asian session, following a volatile day that marked a candlestick suggesting trend-reversal. The odds of the pair’s up-moves also benefit from the moves beyond 200-DMA, as well as inside the falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend to poke $1,800 on downbeat sentiment
Souring risk appetite weighs on the gold (XAU/USD) prices amid early Thursday. That said, the yellow metal registers a 0.18% intraday loss of around $1,800, down for the first time since June 29. ECB special meeting, US Jobless Claims will be the key.
Dogecoin price continues to drop as Ric Edelman calls DOGE ‘scam’ and ‘joke’
Dogecoin price is failing to hold its ground, leading to the breakdown of crucial support levels. Ric Edelman asked investors to ignore DOGE during a recent discussion. If the meme coin fails to produce a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.187, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
FOMC minutes break no new ground on policy or bond timing
The Federal Reserve taper discussion is out in the open, but unlike its mention in the April FOMC minutes, which sparked considerable volatility, markets took almost no notice of the commentary. “Substantial further progress” not yet evident for the whole FOMC.