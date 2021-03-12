USD/INR Price Analysis: Rebounds toward the critical resistance at 72.90

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Indian rupee drops on Friday versus US dollar, still up for the week.
  • USD/INR point to some consolidation above 72.60, key resistance at 72.90.

The USD/INR is rising on Friday after falling for three consecutive days. It peaked at 72.86 before pulling back to 72.72. Higher US yields boosted the dollar, while a bounce to the upside in US equity prices limited the upside in the pair.

The area around 72.90, the convergence of the 20-day moving average and a horizontal resistance is relevant: a break higher should open the door for a return above 73.00, targeting 73.20.

On the downside, a decline below the 72.50 area would leave the USD/INR vulnerable to more losses. The next obstacle is seen at 72.33, before the February low at 72.15.

On a weekly basis, the bias continues to point to the downside, particularly after the dollar failed to hold above the 20-week moving average (73.50).

USD/INR daily chart

 

usdinr

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 72.7183
Today Daily Change 0.0519
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 72.6664
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.8741
Daily SMA50 72.9736
Daily SMA100 73.451
Daily SMA200 73.954
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.7985
Previous Daily Low 72.5973
Previous Weekly High 73.958
Previous Weekly Low 72.6132
Previous Monthly High 74.1841
Previous Monthly Low 72.1719
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.6742
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.7216
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.5763
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.4862
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.3751
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.7775
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.8886
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.9787

 

 

Latest Forex News

