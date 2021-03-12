USD/INR Price Analysis: Rebounds toward the critical resistance at 72.90

- Indian rupee drops on Friday versus US dollar, still up for the week.
- USD/INR point to some consolidation above 72.60, key resistance at 72.90.
The USD/INR is rising on Friday after falling for three consecutive days. It peaked at 72.86 before pulling back to 72.72. Higher US yields boosted the dollar, while a bounce to the upside in US equity prices limited the upside in the pair.
The area around 72.90, the convergence of the 20-day moving average and a horizontal resistance is relevant: a break higher should open the door for a return above 73.00, targeting 73.20.
On the downside, a decline below the 72.50 area would leave the USD/INR vulnerable to more losses. The next obstacle is seen at 72.33, before the February low at 72.15.
On a weekly basis, the bias continues to point to the downside, particularly after the dollar failed to hold above the 20-week moving average (73.50).
USD/INR daily chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.7183
|Today Daily Change
|0.0519
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|72.6664
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.8741
|Daily SMA50
|72.9736
|Daily SMA100
|73.451
|Daily SMA200
|73.954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.7985
|Previous Daily Low
|72.5973
|Previous Weekly High
|73.958
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.6132
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1841
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.6742
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.7216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.5763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.4862
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.3751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.8886
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.9787
