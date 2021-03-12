USD/INR Price Analysis: Rebounds toward the critical resistance at 72.90

Indian rupee drops on Friday versus US dollar, still up for the week.

USD/INR point to some consolidation above 72.60, key resistance at 72.90.

The USD/INR is rising on Friday after falling for three consecutive days. It peaked at 72.86 before pulling back to 72.72. Higher US yields boosted the dollar, while a bounce to the upside in US equity prices limited the upside in the pair.

The area around 72.90, the convergence of the 20-day moving average and a horizontal resistance is relevant: a break higher should open the door for a return above 73.00, targeting 73.20.

On the downside, a decline below the 72.50 area would leave the USD/INR vulnerable to more losses. The next obstacle is seen at 72.33, before the February low at 72.15.

On a weekly basis, the bias continues to point to the downside, particularly after the dollar failed to hold above the 20-week moving average (73.50).

USD/INR daily chart