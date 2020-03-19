USD/INR Price Analysis: Pullbacks from record high fail to disappoint the bulls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR slips from the record high, stays inside rising channel.
  • Bullish MACD, nearly normal RSI conditions favor the buyers.
  • Sellers can aim for December 2018 top during the channel’s downside break.

Following its uptick to the record high of 75.76, USD/INR takes rounds to 75.25, up 0.45%, during the initial minutes of the Indian session on Thursday.

Despite the recent pullback, the pair remains inside a short-term rising channel formation. Also supporting the odds of the quote’s further upside could be bullish MACD and an absence of overbought RSI conditions.

That said, the pair can challenge the channel’s resistance line of 75.80 as the immediate upside barrier whereas 76.00 could lure the bulls afterward.

On the contrary, the pair’s declines below the channel’s support line, currently at 73.85, will trigger the fresh downside targeting December 2018 top near 72.90.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.26
Today Daily Change 0.3475
Today Daily Change % 0.46%
Today daily open 74.9125
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.2042
Daily SMA50 72.0306
Daily SMA100 71.6894
Daily SMA200 71.0605
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.235
Previous Daily Low 73.745
Previous Weekly High 75.65
Previous Weekly Low 73.228
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.6658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.3142
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.0267
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.1408
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.5367
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.5167
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.1208
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.0067

 

 

