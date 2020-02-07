USD/INR Price Analysis: Nears 18-day-old support trendline

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement for the last four weeks.
  • The yearly bottom holds the key to 70.00.
  • A descending trend line from early January adds to the resistance.

USD/INR trades modestly negative around 71.23 during the initial hours of the Indian session on Friday. In doing so, the pair remains above the short-term rising support line. Though, repeated failures to cross the key Fibonacci retracement and a resistance line continue to favor the sellers.

As a result, the bears can take entry as soon as the prices drop below 71.15 support line, targeting the yearly low near 70.58.

The buyers are likely to sneak in around 70.20 or 70.00 during the pair’s further downside below 70.58.

Alternatively, a downward sloping trend line from January 08, at 71.65, followed by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s early-January drop, at 71.81, will be the key resistances to watch.

Should prices manage to remain strong above 71.81, 72.00 and the yearly top close to 72.60 will return to the charts.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: SIdeways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.2393
Today Daily Change -0.0472
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 71.2865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.1688
Daily SMA50 71.2222
Daily SMA100 71.2101
Daily SMA200 70.6301
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.4175
Previous Daily Low 71.1105
Previous Weekly High 71.855
Previous Weekly Low 71.1609
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.3002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2278
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1255
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9645
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.8185
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4325
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5785
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7395

 

 

