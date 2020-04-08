USD/INR Price Analysis: Mildly bid below 76.00, snaps three-day losing streak

- USD/INR recovers from the one-week low.
- Multiple supports on the downside will question the sellers.
- Buyers may await a break of the short-term horizontal resistance.
While defying its previous three-day losing streak, USD/INR takes the bids to 75.87, up 0.27%, amid the initial Indian trading session on Wednesday.
That said, the pair nears an ascending trend line since February 28 as well as 21-day SMA while also stays below a horizontal line comprising lows marked on March 24 and April 06.
The quote currently aims to confront the mentioned horizontal resistance around 75.95/76.00, a sustained break of which could escalate the recovery moves towards 76.25 and the latest high near 76.43.
Alternatively, the immediate support trend line and 21-day SMA will check the sellers around 75.97 and 75.32 respectively.
If at all USD/INR remains below 75.32 on a daily closing basis, an upward sloping trend line from March 11, near 74.96 will gain the bears’ attention.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.8325
|Today Daily Change
|0.2075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|75.625
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.2869
|Daily SMA50
|73.3256
|Daily SMA100
|72.2931
|Daily SMA200
|71.5061
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.155
|Previous Daily Low
|75.2525
|Previous Weekly High
|77.605
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.95
|Previous Monthly High
|77.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.9975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.9793
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.4282
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.8667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.1083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.9642
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.7692
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.9133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.6717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
