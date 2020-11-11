USD/INR Price Analysis: Key EMAs challenge Indian rupee bulls

- USD/INR stays mildly offered above 74.00, recently bounced 21/50-bar EMA confluence.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-bar EMA favor pair buyers.
USD/INR fades recovery moves from 21/50-bar EMA while easing to 74.22, down 0.15% intraday, amid the initial hour of Indian trading session. Even so, the quote keeps the early week bounce off 200-bar EMA amid bullish MACD.
With this, buyers currently eye the previous day’s peak surrounding 74.45 as an immediate upside hurdle ahead of challenging the October-end tops near 74.70 to target a fresh monthly peak beyond the 75.00 threshold.
Alternatively, a confluence of short-term EMAs near 74.15 precedes the 200-bar EMA level of 73.90 to restrict short-term USD/INR downside.
During the pair’s downside past-73.90, a clear break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October 15 to November 04 upside, surrounding 73.88, becomes necessary for the bears to accelerate in their path to the mid-October lows near 73.20.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.2315
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0633
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|74.2948
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.93
|Daily SMA50
|73.6545
|Daily SMA100
|74.2324
|Daily SMA200
|74.5262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.4552
|Previous Daily Low
|73.914
|Previous Weekly High
|74.985
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.875
|Previous Monthly High
|74.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.9572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.2485
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.1207
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.9875
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.6802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.4463
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.5287
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.7626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.0699
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD crosses above 0.73 alongside rally in NZD
The AUD/USD pair is gaining altitude alongside a rally in the New Zealand dollar and amid a pro-risk environment in financial markets. RBNZ dashes hopes for negative rates, easing pressure on the RBA to add more stimulus.
NZD/USD battles 0.6900 on RBNZ's Orr, highest since March 2019
NZD/USD trades around 0.6900, at the highest levels since March 2019, as markets price out negative interest rates following RBNZ Governor Orr’s less dovish comments. Orr also sounded upbeat on economic recovery.
Gold remains capped below $1891 key barrier
Gold (XAU/USD) trades higher but remains below the critical $1891 resistance. The continued surge in the COVID-19 cases in Europe and the US has revived the calls for additional stimulus, underpinning the sentiment around gold.
USD/JPY bulls losing conviction in the 105 area
USD/JPY bears are battling back for lost ground in Tokyo as the dollar struggles to get over the line. Focus is on the spread of the virus, with an eye on Trump's decrying and court case efforts, along with prospects for Biden's geopolitics.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.