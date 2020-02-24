USD/INR Price Analysis: Justifies Friday’s bearish doji with eyes on 61.8% Fibonacci

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR declines from six-week high after Friday’s bearish candlestick formation.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, short-term rising support line in focus.
  • A falling trend line from September 2019 grabs the buyers’ attention.

USD/INR declines to 71.85 amid the initial Indian session on Monday. The pair recently took a U-turn from the highest levels since January 08 after flashing Doji candlestick on Friday.

With this, sellers are now targeting 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracements of September-December 2019 declines, respectively around 71.73 and 71.45, during further downside.

However, an upward sloping trend line from January 14, at 71.32 now, can question the pair’s additional south-run past-71.45.

On the upside, a descending resistance line stretched from September 03, 2019, close to 72.55, offers the immediate resistance to the pair ahead of the September 2019 top near 72.63.

Given the pair’s sustained run-up past-72.63, the bulls can take aim at December 2018 high surrounding 72.90.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.885
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 71.885
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4298
Daily SMA50 71.2969
Daily SMA100 71.2725
Daily SMA200 70.7159
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.12
Previous Daily Low 71.6605
Previous Weekly High 72.12
Previous Weekly Low 71.2605
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.9445
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.836
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.657
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.429
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.1975
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1165
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.348
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.576

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD: Bears in control, 11-year low back in sight amid coronavirus-led risk-off

AUD/USD stalls its recovery attempts near 0.6625 region, as the bears remain in control amid broad risk-aversion induced by growing coronavirus contagion. The spot now heads back towards the 11-year low of 0.6583 reached earlier today. 

USD/JPY struggles to keep gains above 111.50 amid risk-off

USD/JPY is trimming gains as yen sellers are struggling to absorb buying pressure amid risk-off mood in the financial markets. Investors are selling risk, possibly in response to reports stating a rise in the number of coronavirus cases outside China, especially in South Korea and Italy. 

Coronavirus Concerns Crush V-Shaped Optimism

The confidence of optimists predicting a V-shaped recovery in the global economy post coronavirus, took a hit on Friday, with equities and energy tanking, and a notable rush into haven assets. No joy was received over the weekend either.

Gold price rally has revived demand for call options, risk reversals show

Gold's recent rally has bolstered bullish expectations and revived demand for call options, which gives the holder a right but not the obligation to buy the yellow metal at an agreed price on or before a particular date. 

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

