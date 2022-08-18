USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee takes offers inside familiar trading range around 79.70

- USD/INR extends the previous day’s rebound, approaches top of fortnight-old trading range.
- 50-DMA adds strength to the range support, descending resistance line from late July adds to the upside filter.
- Sluggish MACD, RSI hints at further grinding of the pair.
USD/INR picks up bids to 79.65 during the initial Indian session on Thursday, up for the second consecutive day. Even so, the rupee (INR) pair remains inside a fortnight-long trading range between 79.00 and 79.70.
That said, the USD/INR pair’s latest run-up approaches the stated range’s upper line, at 79.70. However, sluggish MACD and RSI hint at a lack of further upside momentum.
Even if the quote rises past 79.70, a downward sloping resistance line from July 28, at 79.85, will challenge the USD/INR bulls.
In a case where the pair remains firmer past 79.70, it can aim for the 80.00 threshold, as well as the recent high surrounding 80.20.
Alternatively, the pullback could retest the 79.50 level before revisiting the 50-DMA support around 79.10.
However, the USD/INR pair’s further weakness will be challenged by the stated channel’s lower line, at 79.00. Following that, the monthly low near 78.40 could lure the pair sellers.
In a case where the USD/INR prices remain weak past 78.40, the bears could gain control.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.6453
|Today Daily Change
|0.3026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38%
|Today daily open
|79.3427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.4316
|Daily SMA50
|79.074
|Daily SMA100
|77.9598
|Daily SMA200
|76.5638
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.6906
|Previous Daily Low
|79.1452
|Previous Weekly High
|79.9355
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.0255
|Previous Monthly High
|80.208
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.4823
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.3535
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.0951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.8474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.5497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.6405
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.9382
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.1859
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
