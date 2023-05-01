USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee sellers jostle with immediate resistance line near 81.80

- USD/INR buyers prod eight-day-old descending resistance line while defending Friday’s corrective bounce.
- Gradually improving RSI conditions back late rebound but key SMAs challenge Indian Rupee sellers.
- Two-month-old support area appears a tough nut to crack for USD/INR bears.
USD/INR snaps three-day downtrend during a holiday-driven illiquid trading session on early Monday. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair jostles with a one-week-old downward-sloping trend line resistance following a sustained bounce off a seven-week-old horizontal support zone.
Given the sluggish MACD signals and a gradually improving RSI (14) line, the USD/INR price is likely to mark another attempt in crossing the aforementioned trend line resistance, around 81.80 by the press time.
However, the 100-SMA and the 200-SMA, respectively near 81.95 and 82.10, could challenge the USD/INR bulls afterward.
Even so, a five-week-old falling resistance line, near 82.40 by the press time, could challenge the Indian Rupee sellers before giving them control.
Meanwhile, USD/INR pullback may find multiple supports near 81.65, a break of which will highlight a seven-week-old horizontal support zone near 81.50 for the pair sellers to watch.
In a case where the Indian Rupee buyers dominate past 81.50, the odds of witnessing the pair’s slump towards the 81.00 round figure and then to the Year-To-Date (YTD) low surrounding 80.90 can’t be ruled out.
Overall, USD/INR consolidates recent losses amid holidays in India.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.7875
|Today Daily Change
|0.0621
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|81.7254
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.9556
|Daily SMA50
|82.2116
|Daily SMA100
|82.2326
|Daily SMA200
|81.5734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.8705
|Previous Daily Low
|81.7044
|Previous Weekly High
|82.1614
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.485
|Previous Monthly High
|82.5092
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.485
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.7679
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.8071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.6631
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.6007
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.8291
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.9328
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.9952
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
