USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee sellers ignore Wednesday’s Doji, 75.65 eyed

- USD/INR stays firmer around October’s high, tracks three-week-old rising support line.
- RSI conditions, bearish candlestick formation join double tops around 75.65 to challenge bulls.
USD/INR reverses the previous day’s pullback from a two-month low, mildly bid near 75.45 during early European morning on Thursday.
In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair follows an upward sloping support line from November 18 amid firmer RSI conditions.
However, the RSI line’s proximity to the overbought area joins the previous day’s Doji candlestick formation to challenge the USD/INR buyers. Adding to the upside filters are the tops marked during April and September near 75.65.
Should the pair buyers manage to cross the 75.65 hurdle, a rally towards June 2020 peak surrounding 76.45 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, pullback moves need to break a short-term support line, near 75.25 by the press time, to recall the USD/INR sellers.
Following that, July’s top of 75.01 will be crucial to watch as a break of which will confirm the downward trajectory towards 74.55 level, comprising August month’s high.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.449
|Today Daily Change
|0.0162
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|75.4328
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.7485
|Daily SMA50
|74.763
|Daily SMA100
|74.3535
|Daily SMA200
|74.0264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.5497
|Previous Daily Low
|75.35
|Previous Weekly High
|75.3298
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.7275
|Previous Monthly High
|75.1908
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.8515
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.4734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.4263
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.3386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.2444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.1389
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.5383
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.6438
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.738
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
