USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee remains pressured below short-term rising trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR consolidates losses after breaking the 13-day-old trend line.
  • 21-day SMA up on the seller’s radar, a five-week-old support line will be watched next.
  • Buyers can aim to refresh the monthly top during fresh upside.

USD/INR stays mildly positive, up 0.07% on a day to currently around 76.03, amid the initial trading hour of the Indian session on Wednesday. The pair slipped below multi-day-old ascending trend line the previous day, which together with the bearish MACD signals, favors the sellers.

As a result, a 21-day SMA level of 75.83 becomes the market favorite ahead of an ascending trend line since March 11, 2020, around 75.28 now.

During the quote’s further downside past-75.28, 75.00 and March 27 low near 74.35 may gain the bears’ attention.

Alternatively, buyers may look for fresh entry beyond the support-turned-resistance, at 76.40 now. In doing so, the latest high around 76.56 may offer an intermediate halt to the pair’s run-up towards 77.00.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 76.065
Today Daily Change 0.1200
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 75.945
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.7571
Daily SMA50 73.7941
Daily SMA100 72.5108
Daily SMA200 71.691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.9725
Previous Daily Low 75.92
Previous Weekly High 77.55
Previous Weekly Low 75.2525
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.3221
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.5704
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.5858
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.2267
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.5333
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.6383
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.3317
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.6908

 

 

