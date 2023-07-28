USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee pares weekly losses above 100-EMA as US inflation cues loom

- USD/INR snaps three-day winning streak while consolidating recovery from 12-week low.
- Upbeat oscillators, sustained trading above the key EMAs, support lines keep Indian Rupee bears hopeful.
- Sustained downside break of multi-day-old symmetrical triangle becomes necessary for pair sellers to retake control.
- Bulls have a bumpy road to travel as 23.6% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside.
USD/INR pares the first weekly gain in three while posting mild losses around 82.20 on Friday morning in India. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair prints the first daily fall in four as markets brace for the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, namely, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for June, expected 4.2% YoY versus 4.6% prior.
Despite the USD/INR pair’s latest retreat, the 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 82.15 by the press time, restricts the immediate downside of the pair.
Following that, a convergence of an upward-sloping support line stretched from Tuesday and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its late January-February upside, near the 82.00 round figure, will challenge the USD/INR bears.
In a case where the Indian Rupee pair drops below 82.00, the bottom line of a symmetrical triangle connecting levels marked since March, currently between 82.80 and 81.85, will be in the spotlight.
It’s worth observing that the 200-EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, near 81.70, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/INR bears.
On the contrary, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and the previously stated multi-day-old symmetrical triangle’s top line, respectively near 82.60 and 82.80, can challenge the USD/INR buyers during the fresh upside.
That said, the intraday buyers will wait for a fresh weekly high, around 82.40 by the press time, to initiate long positions.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.2036
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1704
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|82.374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.1852
|Daily SMA50
|82.2772
|Daily SMA100
|82.1959
|Daily SMA200
|82.163
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.386
|Previous Daily Low
|81.8885
|Previous Weekly High
|82.2014
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.9116
|Previous Monthly High
|82.737
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.8477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.0786
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.0464
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.7186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.5488
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.5439
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.7138
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.0415
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
