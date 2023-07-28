USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee pares weekly losses above 100-EMA as US inflation cues loom

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR snaps three-day winning streak while consolidating recovery from 12-week low.
  • Upbeat oscillators, sustained trading above the key EMAs, support lines keep Indian Rupee bears hopeful.
  • Sustained downside break of multi-day-old symmetrical triangle becomes necessary for pair sellers to retake control.
  • Bulls have a bumpy road to travel as 23.6% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside.

USD/INR pares the first weekly gain in three while posting mild losses around 82.20 on Friday morning in India. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair prints the first daily fall in four as markets brace for the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, namely, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for June, expected 4.2% YoY versus 4.6% prior.

Despite the USD/INR pair’s latest retreat, the 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 82.15 by the press time, restricts the immediate downside of the pair.

Following that, a convergence of an upward-sloping support line stretched from Tuesday and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its late January-February upside, near the 82.00 round figure, will challenge the USD/INR bears.

In a case where the Indian Rupee pair drops below 82.00, the bottom line of a symmetrical triangle connecting levels marked since March, currently between 82.80 and 81.85, will be in the spotlight.

It’s worth observing that the 200-EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, near 81.70, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/INR bears.

On the contrary, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and the previously stated multi-day-old symmetrical triangle’s top line, respectively near 82.60 and 82.80, can challenge the USD/INR buyers during the fresh upside.

That said, the intraday buyers will wait for a fresh weekly high, around 82.40 by the press time, to initiate long positions.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 82.2036
Today Daily Change -0.1704
Today Daily Change % -0.21%
Today daily open 82.374
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.1852
Daily SMA50 82.2772
Daily SMA100 82.1959
Daily SMA200 82.163
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.386
Previous Daily Low 81.8885
Previous Weekly High 82.2014
Previous Weekly Low 81.9116
Previous Monthly High 82.737
Previous Monthly Low 81.8477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.196
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.0786
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.0464
Daily Pivot Point S2 81.7186
Daily Pivot Point S3 81.5488
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.5439
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.7138
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.0415

 

 

