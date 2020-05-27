USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee consolidating in a narrowing price range

- USD/INR's daily chart shows a symmetrical triangle pattern.
- A triangle breakdown would expose a widely-tracked simple moving average support.
USD/INR fell by 0.38% on Tuesday, keeping intact a four-week-long narrowing price range represented by trendlines connecting April 30 and May 12 lows and May 6 and May 18 highs.
As of Wednesday, the upper and lower ends of the narrowing price range of the symmetrical triangle are located at 75.90 and 75.25, respectively.
A close above 75.90 would confirm a triangle breakout and imply an end of the pullback from highs near 77 registered last month. The breakout would open the doors to a re-test of 77.00.
On the other hand, a range breakdown, if confirmed, would indicate a resumption of the sell-off from 77.00 and shift risk in favor of a slide to the ascending 100-day simple moving average 73.94.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
-
- R3 76.2281
- R2 76.0588
- R1 75.7589
- PP 75.5896
-
- S1 75.2897
- S2 75.1204
- S3 74.8205
