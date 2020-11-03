USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee buyers eye 74.00 on Monday’s Doji

USD/INR drops the heaviest in one month after flashing a trend reversal suggesting candlestick the previous day.

100-day EMA can offer immediate support amid bullish MACD.

USD/INR drops to 74.30, down 0.28% intraday, while heading into Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair pulled back from a 10-week high on Monday, which in turn portrayed a Doji candlestick on the daily chart near the multi-day top.

While traders seem to respect the bearish candle by press time, 100-day EMA near 74.10, ahead of the 74.00 round-figure, can challenge USD/INR sellers amid bullish MACD.

If at all the quote drops below 74.00 on a daily closing basis, an ascending trend line from October 12, currently around 73.90, will act as an additional downside filter.

Alternatively, a daily close beyond yesterday’s high of 74.70 will negate the bearish signals from the candlestick, which in turn highlights the 75.00 threshold on the USD/INR bulls’ radars.

During the quote’s further upside past-75.00, August month’s peak surrounding 75.30 and July top near 75.50 will be in the spotlight.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected