USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee bulls struggle to cheer break of weekly support line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR consolidates losses above 75.00 following its drop to the one-week low the previous day.
  • Break of short-term support line keeps the sellers hopeful.
  • 200-bar SMA, key Fibonacci retracements add to the upside barriers.

USD/INR retraces from one-week low to 75.13 while heading into the European session on Thursday. The Indian rupee pair snapped four-day winning streak on Wednesday after breaking an ascending trend line from June 06. However, nearness to the 75.00 round-figures seems to offer the latest bounce to the quote.

A sustained break of short-term support line, now resistance, defends bears unless the USD/INR prices rise past-75.40. Even so, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of June 19 to July 06 fall, around 75.50/55, will be a tough nut to crack for the bulls.

Should there be a clear upside past-75.55, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 75.75 and June 18 low near 76.10 could return to the charts.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 75.00 can avail 74.75 as an intermediate halt before attacking the monthly low close to 74.52. Additionally, the pair’s extended weakness below 74.52 will target the early-March bottom around 73.60.

USD/INR Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.1368
Today Daily Change 0.0114
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 75.1254
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.3567
Daily SMA50 75.5425
Daily SMA100 75.4036
Daily SMA200 73.3487
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.575
Previous Daily Low 75.0586
Previous Weekly High 75.32
Previous Weekly Low 74.525
Previous Monthly High 76.5076
Previous Monthly Low 74.9786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.2559
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.3777
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.931
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.7365
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.4145
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.4475
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.7695
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.964

 

 

