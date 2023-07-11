USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee bulls pierce weekly resistance near 82.40

- USD/INR takes offers to renew intraday low, prints three-day losing streak.
- Failure to stay past 82.80, bearish MACD signals favor Indian Rupee pair sellers to prod one-week-old rising trend line.
- Convergence of 200-SMA, previous resistance line from May 19 limits USD/INR downside.
- Descending trend line from Thursday restricts recovery moves.
USD/INR drops for the third consecutive day as it renews intraday low near 82.40 amid early Tuesday in Europe. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair pokes a one-week-old rising support line while extending the previous week’s retreat after failing to cross the 82.80 upside hurdle.
Adding strength to the downside bias are the bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained observance of a downward-sloping resistance line from Thursday, close to 82.60 at the latest.
With this, the USD/INR pair is likely to break the 82.60 support but a convergence of the 200-SMA and a seven-week-old resistance-turned-support, around 82.25 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers.
Also acting as a downside filter is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s May-July downside, near 82.15, as well as the 82.00 round figure.
On the flip side, a clear upside break of the immediate resistance line, near 82.60, could propel the USD/INR price towards the latest peak of around 82.80. Following that, the 83.00 round figure will be in the spotlight.
Overall, USD/INR is likely to witness further downside pressure but the bears may find it difficult to keep the reins past 82.25.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.4115
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1721
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|82.5836
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.13
|Daily SMA50
|82.2746
|Daily SMA100
|82.2333
|Daily SMA200
|82.1773
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.7256
|Previous Daily Low
|82.4822
|Previous Weekly High
|82.8334
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.7597
|Previous Monthly High
|82.737
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.8477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.5752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.6327
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.4686
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.3537
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.2252
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.7121
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.8406
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.9555
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
