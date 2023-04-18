USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee bears seek acceptance from 200-SMA hurdle around 82.00

- USD/INR struggles to extend two-day rebound from the lowest levels in 11 weeks.
- One-month-old descending resistance line, 200-SMA challenge Indian Rupee sellers.
- Multiple bottoms around 81.50, bullish MACD signals keep pair buyers hopeful.
USD/INR bulls prod the short-term key hurdles while trying to defend the latest recovery from a multi-day low during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair grinds higher around the 82.00 threshold after rising in the last two consecutive days.
It’s worth noting that the USD/INR pair’s multiple rebounds from the 81.50 horizontal support, stretched since early February, join bullish MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful.
However, a clear upside break of a downward-sloping resistance line from March 15 and the 200-SMA, respectively near 82.05 and 82.15, becomes necessary for the USD/INR bulls to keep the reins.
Following that, the monthly high of around 82.50 may challenge the pair buyers before directing them to the multi-day resistance area surrounding the 83.00 round figure.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may initially aim for the early April lows surrounding 81.75 before challenging the aforementioned horizontal support around 81.50. Also acting as a downside filter is the late January swing low around 81.35.
In a case where USD/INR bears keep the reins past 81.35, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the yearly low marked in January around 80.88 will be in focus.
Overall, USD/INR remains on the bull’s radar unless breaking 81.35. However, the pair’s road to the north appears long and bumpy.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.012
|Today Daily Change
|0.0120
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.1075
|Daily SMA50
|82.3449
|Daily SMA100
|82.2225
|Daily SMA200
|81.4769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.0965
|Previous Daily Low
|81.845
|Previous Weekly High
|82.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.5105
|Previous Monthly High
|83.0315
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.0005
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.9411
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.8645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.729
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.116
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.3675
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
