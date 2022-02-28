USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee bears approach 76.10 inside megaphone pattern

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR stays on the front foot around nine-week high.
  • Sustained bounce off 10-DMA, bullish MACD signals favor buyers.
  • Upper line of the megaphone restricts immediate advances, 200-DMA acts as additional downside filter.

USD/INR prints stellar gains around 75.70, despite the recent retreat from the intraday top during early hours of Indian trading session on Monday.

In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair remains around the highest levels seen during late December while also staying inside a megaphone chart pattern suggesting a further widening of the gradual upside momentum.

The bullish bias also takes clues from the upbeat MACD signals and the pair’s U-turn from the 10-DMA, currently around 75.05.

Even if the quote drops below 75.05, the 75.00 threshold and support line of the stated megaphone near 74.50 will challenge USD/INR bears. Also acting as the key support is the 200-DMA level surrounding 74.40.

Alternatively, the recent high of 75.90 and the 76.00 round figure may restrict short-term upside moves of the USD/INR pair ahead of the megaphone’s resistance line, around 76.10 by the press time.

In a case where the USD/INR bulls cross the 76.10 hurdle, the late 2021 peak surrounding 76.50 will gain the market’s attention.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.835
Today Daily Change 0.7331
Today Daily Change % 0.98%
Today daily open 75.1019
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.9388
Daily SMA50 74.7524
Daily SMA100 74.8539
Daily SMA200 74.3968
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.535
Previous Daily Low 75.0724
Previous Weekly High 75.9006
Previous Weekly Low 74.3785
Previous Monthly High 75.3425
Previous Monthly Low 73.7283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.2491
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.3583
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.9379
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.7738
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.4753
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.4005
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.699
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.8631

 

 

