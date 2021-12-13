USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee appears vulnerable to test June 2020 lows

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR defends bulls around 18-month high, retreats of late.
  • Sustained upside break of double tops, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful.
  • 13-month-old resistance line adds strength to the upside filter around 76.55.

USD/INR holds onto the previous day’s break of 75.65 key hurdle during early Monday. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair stays near the highest levels in 18 months.

In addition to the clear run-up beyond the tops marked in August and October, bullish MACD signals also favor bulls until the quote stays beyond the 75.65 resistance-turned-support area.

Also defending the USD/INR buyers is an upward sloping trend line from late November around 75.48.

It should be noted, however, that a break of 75.48 support will not hesitate to drag the USD/INR prices towards October high near 75.20 and July’s peak of 75.01.

Meanwhile, further upside eyes a confluence of June 2020 top and an ascending trend line from November 2020, around 76.55.

During the rise, the 76.00 threshold may offer an intermediate halt while the record top marked in April 2020 near the 77.00 round figure will lure the USD/INR bulls afterward.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.7185
Today Daily Change -0.0940
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 75.8125
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.8865
Daily SMA50 74.8237
Daily SMA100 74.3778
Daily SMA200 74.0519
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.8594
Previous Daily Low 75.587
Previous Weekly High 75.9065
Previous Weekly Low 75.1665
Previous Monthly High 75.1908
Previous Monthly Low 73.8515
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.7554
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.6911
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.6466
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.4806
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.3742
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.9189
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.0253
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.1913

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Range play extends around 21-DMA ahead of Fed, ECB

EUR/USD: Range play extends around 21-DMA ahead of Fed, ECB

EUR/USD is trading on the front foot on the first trading day of this week, having recaptured the 1.1300 level amid the extended weakness in the US dollar across the board. Tame US inflation combined with looming uncertainty over the Omicron covid variant keep investors on the edge.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus fears probe corrective pullback near 1.3250 as Fed, BOE eyed

GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus fears probe corrective pullback near 1.3250 as Fed, BOE eyed

GBP/USD grinds near 1.3250, struggles to extend Friday’s rebound, as markets brace for the crucial week. like other major currency pairs, the cable also cheered broad US dollar pullback after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) refrained from providing any major blow to the markets than already feared. 

GBP/USD News

Gold tracks sluggish yields below $1,800 with eyes on Fed

Gold tracks sluggish yields below $1,800 with eyes on Fed

Gold stays directionless around $1,786, keeping the monthly sideways performance amid Monday’s Asian session. Market sentiment dwindles as US inflation matched forecasts but Fed rate hike talks stay on the table.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price could trigger 40% gains if SHIB can cross this level

Shiba Inu price could trigger 40% gains if SHIB can cross this level

Shiba Inu price has been moving sideways for more than a week, indicating that the buying and selling pressure are equally matched. Although SHIB saw a sudden uptick in buying pressure, it was short-lived and within the consolidative range.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures