USD/INR Price Analysis: India rupee seesaws around 18-month low, further losses eyed

- USD/INR awaits fresh clues around multi-day top, stays mildly bid though.
- Sustained break of 75.65, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful, overbought RSI condition probe further upside.
- Ascending trend line from July, 61.8% FE lures bulls, sellers await three-week-old support break.
USD/INR bulls take a breather around June 2020 levels, poked the previous day, as overbought RSI line tests immediate upside during early Friday.
Even so, a clear run-up beyond the double-tops marked in April and October, around 75.65, joins the bullish MACD signals to favor the bulls.
That said, the quote’s further upside eyes an upward sloping trend line from July, near 76.10, a break of which will direct Indian rupee (INR) sellers towards 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of February-November moves, near 76.20.
Although the USD/INR prices are likely to reverse from 76.20, any further advances will be challenged by another ascending resistance line, from November 2020 near 76.50.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive beyond a three-week-old support line, around 75.33 by the press time.
It should be noted, however, that a clear downside past-75.33 will direct USD/INR bears towards multiple tops marked since early November around 75.20 and then to the 75.00 threshold.
Overall, USD/INR remains in a bullish trajectory but overbought RSI may trigger pullback moves.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.6579
|Today Daily Change
|0.0313
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|75.6266
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.8145
|Daily SMA50
|74.7905
|Daily SMA100
|74.3652
|Daily SMA200
|74.0387
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.9065
|Previous Daily Low
|75.3552
|Previous Weekly High
|75.3298
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.7275
|Previous Monthly High
|75.1908
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.8515
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.6959
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.5658
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.3523
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.0781
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.9036
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.1807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.4549
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1300 amid Fed vs. ECB chatters, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1300, consolidating the heaviest fall in a fortnight. Concerns over ECB’s extended bond purchase escalate, underscoring the ECB-Fed monetary policy divergence. The US dollar holds the lower ground, despite the rebound in the Treasury yields. Lagarde’s speech, US inflation awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears looking for a discount and a break below 1.3205
GBP/USD bulls are stepping in at a critical level on the charts. Cable is on moving in on critical resistance within a broader downtrend that would be expected to extend lower. The bears will likely be encouraged further on a break below 1.3205 in the coming sessions.
Gold rebounds but upside appears limited ahead of US inflation Premium
Gold price turned south on Thursday after witnessing a Doji candlestick at five-day highs of $1,793 a day before. Wednesday’s price action suggested that buyers could be facing bullish exhaustion, which got confirmed by the previous day’s drop to $1,773.
Cardano price could drop 15% as on-chain metrics pile against ADA bulls
Cardano price is at an inflection point in its downswing journey and is likely to head lower going forward. The predominant reason for this bearishness is due to the on-chain metrics, which is showing a decline in interest and capital inflow.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?